The expectations surrounding the Chicago Bulls were low heading into the 2024-25 season. After all, the Bulls have already conceded the fact that they will be falling down the standings, embracing the future by trading Alex Caruso away for Josh Giddey and letting DeMar DeRozan go in free agency. But as long as he can help it, Zach LaVine isn't just about to give up on the Bulls — leading the way for them in an incredible 117-108 win over the reigning champion Boston Celtics on Thursday.

LaVine led all scorers with 36 on the night, and he shot an incredible 11-19 from the field — showing that the Bulls can beat any team on any given night even amid all the talk of the team punting on the season so they could retain their top-10 protected pick that will be going to the San Antonio Spurs if they end up making to the playoffs.

“We’re a good team. We’re competitive. And we’re a resilient group. Players and coaches never tank,” LaVine said following the Bulls' win over the Celtics, per K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network.

Indeed, as long as the Bulls have the likes of LaVine, Nikola Vucevic, and Coby White on the roster, it will be difficult for them to be as bad as the league's worst teams. They may not have the talent to keep up with the best of the NBA on a nightly basis, but Chicago has shown that they cannot be underestimated — just ask the Celtics.

Bulls fans will be wondering whether or not remaining semi-competitive is what's best for the future of the team. As presently constructed, the Bulls will find it difficult to escape the middle of the pack. However, for as long as LaVine is on the team, don't expect the Bulls to be an easy win for the opposition anytime soon.

Zach LaVine and the Bulls' fighting spirit lives on

Those who are in the NBA made it to that level for a reason; they're some of the most competitive people on the planet, and they won't ever take kindly to losing. Thus, it's disingenuous to implore the Bulls to simply give up, as they are in the business of winning ballgames, not lottery balls.

There is something admirable in the Bulls' fighting spirit that they remain in the thick of the playoff hunt despite losing two crucial pieces of past rosters. And that won't be changing anytime soon under the leadership of Zach LaVine as well as head coach Billy Donovan.