The Chicago Bulls pulled off a miraculous comeback on Monday night against the San Antonio Spurs, and it was capped off by a ridiculous highlight dunk from Coby White. The Bulls got their first lead of the game with 47 seconds remaining, and then White was able to extended that lead with a poster dunk over Victor Wembanyama. Wembanyama has nearly a foot on White, but it didn't matter, and the Bulls won the game 114-110.

Dunking on Victor Wembanyama is not an easy thing to do, especially if you're almost a foot shorter than him. Zach LaVine noted after the game that the Bulls had been joking about trying to dunk on him, and Coby White was actually able to pull it off.

“We had a running joke that somebody has to try him,” LaVine said after the game, according to an article from All Chgo. “I was trying to, but it didn’t work out. So I’m happy. And I’m a little envious. Coby has two dunks on the year and one of them is on Wemby.”

Zach LaVine also broke down the play that led to the emphatic dunk from White. He credited head coach Billy Donovan for drawing up a good play and White for being able to execute.

“Really good play by Billy,” LaVine said. “They got a mismatch with me and Chris (Paul). They didn’t jump it, but they did a good job containing the dribble. (I) threw it out to Coby, he pump faked somebody out of the shoes. Everybody’s on the weak side, so he tapped the rim the way you’re supposed to.”

At the end of the day, the Bulls stuck to the plan despite things not going well for the majority of the game, and it worked out in the end. Chicago trailed for almost the entire game and the Spurs led by 19 points in the second half. The Bulls never quit and they were able to pull off the unlikely comeback thanks to some late-game heroics from White.

“Stick with it,” LaVine said. “Your field goal percentage might not be pretty at the end of night, but we stick with it and obviously make the right play. But you gotta attack him and be aggressive. You can’t be fearful going in there. And I think that dunk by Coby is a prime example. He’s somebody that got blocked a couple times, but then makes an exclamation point at the end of the game. I think that’s epitome of that.”

With the win, the Bulls are now 17-19 on the season, and they are keeping pace in the tight Eastern Conference. Chicago is currently in 10th place, but they are just two games back of fifth. There are a ton of teams right in the thick of the hunt right now.

Coby White and the Bulls will return to action on Wednesday as they will be hitting the road to take on the Indiana Pacers. They will finish off the week back at home against the Washington Wizards on Friday and the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.