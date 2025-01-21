Zach LaVine has been a mainstay with the Chicago Bulls since the infamous Jimmy Butler trade. However, LaVine approached some unchartered territory, along with Bulls legend, Michael Jordan. He tied another Chicago legend, Bob Love, for the second-most 30+ point games in franchise history with 109.

How many does Jordan have? 537.

LaVine gave an honest answer about passing Love, and then about how many 30+ games Jordan has. “Bob Love was great, has his jersey retired,” LaVine said via K.C. Johnson of CHSN. “It’s always great to climb those ladders and be second to . . how many does he get? (537) “The guy wasn’t real.”

Although the Bulls haven't been to the NBA Finals since Jordan retired, his legacy will live on in not only Chicago but every basketball and sports fan across the world. However, the current Chicago shooting guard is doing his best to emphasize scoring. After all, he scored 30+ points in five consecutive games.

As a result, LaVine gave a savage response to critics about his scoring streak. Still, 109 games of 30+ points while playing eight seasons is impressive. At the end of the day, LaVine's comments show how great Jordan was at putting the basketball into the hoop.

Zach LaVine is doing his best Michael Jordan impression for the Bulls

He's averaged over 23 points in six of his eight seasons. In the 2023-24 season, he only played 25 games. That severely limited the opportunity to grow that streak. However, it's once again an indicator of how durable Jordan was when he played. He played in all 82 games, eight times in his career.

However, the role of star players in the NBA is constantly changing. For instance, LaVine might have to go from a pure scorer to a facilitator from one game to the next. Luckily, it's led to wins for Chicago. Even Bulls head coach Billy Donovan was real about Zach LaVine's unselfishness earlier this season.

At the end of the day, no one in Chicago, or even across the league can match Jordan's dominance. He was the face of the NBA for a reason, as well as companies like Nike and Gatorade. His cultural impact transcends his on-court performance, which is quite the statement, considering his basketball accolades.

No matter what, LaVine will keep chasing the record as long as he's in the league. However, there's plenty of work to do if he wants to reach that mark. Overall, it's the effort that counts if he decides to fully commit to pursuing that record.