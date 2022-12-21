By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine doesn’t want to make the reported tension between him and his teammates to get blown out of proportion. After all, as he said earlier, it’s normal for teams to go through several ups and downs.

Speaking to reporters after Tuesday’s 113-103 win over the Miami Heat, LaVine opened up about the “blow up” that happened between him and his teammates during halftime of Sunday’s loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Reports revealed that the frustrations of the Bulls players were directed at LaVine, leading to the situation to intensify.

However, LaVine emphasized that it’s only a product of the frustrations of the players, which is understandable and normal for a team with high aspirations like the Bulls.

“Sometimes you need those conversations, from top to bottom. And you get through it. Everybody should be frustrated,” LaVine said, per Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zach LaVine said the same thing, noting that “obviously if we’re not winning games, not everybody’s going to be happy” and that “it’s not going to look as good as it was before.”

For what it’s worth, LaVine’s Bulls co-star DeMar DeRozan shared the same sentiment. He shared that it’s part of being in a team playing in a competitive industry, adding that it would be a bigger problem if they don’t have disagreements like that.

“It’d be a problem if we didn’t have any aggressive confrontation. It ain’t like nobody threw blows or chairs or anything. To have any type of confrontation is just a true sign of a competitor. When you want to win and things aren’t going right, frustration kicks in,” DeRozan explained.

It remains to be seen what will happen to the Bulls now, though many are keeping an eye on them should they decide to blow things up and just rebuild.