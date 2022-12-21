By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Things aren’t looking so good for DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls, especially as of late. Not only did they reportedly have a “blow up” at halftime against the Minnesota Timberwolves two nights ago, there has also been rumored disconnect between their two stars, DeRozan and Zach LaVine. While the Bulls should be in better spirits tonight after their 113-103 win vs. the Miami Heat, this saga doesn’t appear close to reaching its conclusion.

However, DeMar DeRozan knows that being frustrated with losing is just part of the job. He recognizes that simple, yet heated, confrontation isn’t necessarily a problem. In fact, when players stop caring, that’s when concerns should grow even more. And Nikola Vucevic agrees.

“It’d be a problem if we didn’t have any aggressive confrontation. It ain’t like nobody threw blows or chairs or anything. To have any type of confrontation is just a true sign of a competitor. When you want to win and things aren’t going right, frustration kicks in,” DeRozan said, per K.C. Johnson.

Confrontation isn’t necessarily the easiest. That is when individuals call each other out, highlighting the things each one could be doing better to help each other achieve a common goal. At the very least, DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls acknowledge that the problem they’re currently facing is fixable.

At the moment, the Bulls currently have a 12-18 record, only a half-game out of the final play-in spot, so it’s not as if it’s too late to turn things around. Teams might be looking at a potential Zach LaVine trade, but the Bulls appear hell-bent to remedy their situation.

The only thing left for Chicago to do now is to channel these frustrations and confrontations into positive actions on the basketball court, especially when winning is the panacea that cures everything.