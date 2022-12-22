By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Amid the lengthy absence of Lonzo Ball, the Chicago Bulls have turned to Ayo Dosunmu as the team’s starting point guard. And for most of last season, it worked. The Bulls won 46 games and made the playoffs before unceremoniously exiting after six games. However, with the Bulls in turmoil, particularly on the Zach LaVine front, they recently demoted Dosunmu from the starting lineup in favor of Goran Dragic and Alex Caruso.

But it hasn’t affected Dosunmu’s commitment to winning at least one bit. And Zach LaVine is loving it.

After Ayo Dosunmu’s heroic game-winning putback against the Atlanta Hawks that at least put the Bulls’ fires out for now, LaVine gushed over Dosunmu’s ability to find himself at the right place at the right time to make the winning play.

“I always say I don’t know how Ayo gets so many offensive rebounds. Every game you watch him, he gets an offensive rebound, a layup or a kickout. For him to inbound the ball and get down to the dunker spot, I don’t know how he did it. He’s a winning player,” LaVine said, per K.C. Johnson.

Despite Dosunmu’s move to the bench, he still ended up playing 34 minutes, pitching in nine points and two steals to go along with the game-winner. With the Bulls’ season seemingly hanging on by a thread, the second-year guard’s ability to do the little things well alongside his more offensively inclined teammates in Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan should give him a huge part to play in a potential Bulls turnaround.

It remains to be seen if head coach Billy Donovan brings Ayo Dosunmu back to the starting lineup after his solid performance. But if a bench role is what brings out the best in Dosunmu, then why rock the boat?