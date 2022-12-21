By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Lonzo Ball wants to return this season. But the reality of the situation is that he’s still dealing with a knee injury and his 2022-2023 campaign is in jeopardy. Ball recently addressed his injury concern, per NBC Sports.

“It’s been a crazy journey, been a crazy therapy,” Ball said. “Everything is just trying to get back on the court. Unfortunately, I’m not there yet, but we’re still working on everything. Day by day, I’m trying to remain positive and keep getting better, even if it’s an inch better every day. Just try not to move backwards.”

The Bulls are still hopeful that Lonzo Ball can return this season. But nothing is certain at this juncture. Ball provided an update on his rehab as well.

“A lot of mobility stuff, trying to work through the pain,” he said in reference to his rehab. “The pain is there, pretty sure it’s gonna be there. Just figuring out how we can get through it to a point I can produce on the court.”

Lonzo Ball admitted that the pain may not go away. However, he still wants to find a way to be able to return and produce effective results for Chicago.

The Bulls have struggled mightily amid his absence. In addition to laboring on the court, they are also dealing with chemistry issues. It has been a forgettable campaign up to this point. But a potential Lonzo Ball return would provide a silver lining in Chicago.

We will continue to provide updates on Ball’s status as they are made available.