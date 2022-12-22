By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

The Chicago Bulls appeared to be a franchise in turmoil, especially as of late. With rumors of discord between DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine amid the piling up of losses, the Bulls seemed like a franchise ready to blow things up once circumstances take a turn for the worse. But at least for one night, Ayo Dosunmu made the Bulls forget their troubles with his heroics against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

With the game tied at 108, the Bulls gave the ball to who else but DeMar DeRozan. DeRozan took a tough fall-away corner jumpshot over the outstretched arms of De’Andre Hunter, and promptly barfed up an airball. Ayo Dosunmu was at the right place at the right time, thankfully. After John Collins bobbled the rebound, Dosunmu threw up a layup against the glass, softly nestling into the twine just as the buzzer sounded.

AYO DOSUNMU WINS IT FOR THE BULLS AT THE BUZZER 🚨pic.twitter.com/tmYx6gNAjT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 22, 2022

This was a fitting conclusion to a game that rocked back-and-forth between the two teams in the dying minutes. After DeRozan made a signature midrange shot to take a 108-106 lead, Trae Young answered back with a nifty dime of his own to Onyeka Okongwu to tie the game. However, it was the second-year guard Dosunmu who had the final word.

Ayo Dosunmu was recently demoted from a starting role, with Goran Dragic and Alex Caruso taking over his role in recent games. Still, Dosunmu played his heart out, earning 34 minutes and a crunch-time role that ended up being crucial to the Bulls’ win.

For the Hawks, this is a concerning continuation of their late-game struggles against the Orlando Magic two nights ago. Trae Young, after a hot start, was kept quiet late in the game, and the Hawks’ offense sputtered as a result.

Nonetheless, the Bulls couldn’t care less about the circumstances of their victory. For a team in dire need of any wins, this could prove to be an important turning point in a season marred by drama.