Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is in deep pain. He knows he failed the franchise and the fanbase with his rather uncharacteristic performance on Friday that doomed their season.

The Bulls put a good fight against the Miami Heat in their Play-In battle for the eighth seed in the East. However, LaVine was pretty much non-impactful in the contest. Many fans even blamed him for the loss since it would have been an easy win for Chicago had he played to his usual standard.

LaVine finished the showdown with just 15 points, making only six of his 21 shots from the field. He was 0-of-6 from deep and had a game-high five turnovers to make matters worse.

In his postgame presser following the 102-91 loss, LaVine shared that he is just “hurt” he wasn’t able to help the Bulls, adding that he could have changed the flow of the game had he made just a couple more of his shots.

“It hurts. I just didn’t shoot the ball well. A lot of good shots that normally go in. It sucks knowing that we were so close. If I make a couple of those, it could be the tipping point. So it hurts a lot,” LaVine said, per KC Johnson of NBC Sports.

Of course Zach LaVine is not the only reason the Bulls lost. They allowed the Heat to have a 15-1 run in the final four minutes of play, which ended any hopes of a comeback for them. Nonetheless, there is no denying that LaVine could have been better.

It would have been the Bulls celebrating making the playoffs had LaVine performed as he usually does–he’s shot 48.5 percent from the field during the season. In the end, though, LaVine’s worst performance of the year just came at the worst possible time.