The NBA trade deadline has come and gone and one of the teams who stood pat was the Chicago Bulls despite chatter that they might decide to blow things up. One player who has seen his name mentioned in trade rumors is Nikola Vucevic. As the NBA trade deadline drew near, it became more and more clear that the Bulls intended to hang on to their veteran center. Now with the deadline in their rearview mirror, Bulls vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas stated that the team’s intention is to re-sign Vucevic as per Julia Poe of The Chicago Tribune.

AK says the Bulls plan to try to re-sign Vooch: "We want him to be here." — Julia Poe (@byjuliapoe) February 9, 2023

Nikola Vucevic is set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason and for a center of his caliber it’s likely that the Bulls will have some competition for his services. This season, Vucevic has been averaging 18.0 points per game, 11.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists with shooting splits of 52.2 percent from the field, 36.1 percent from the three-point line and 82.7 percent from the free-throw line. He’s long been one of the better centers in the league albeit being slightly underrated and not talked about as much. He is a double-double threat and efficient scorer who can space the floor with his shooting. He holds career averages of 17.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 49.5 percent shooting from the field, 35 percent shooting from the three-point line and 76.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line

The Bulls will now turn their attention towards making a postseason push in the Eastern Conference. They are currently 9th in the East standings at 26-28.