By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Time is running out on the Chicago Bulls. Their slow start to the campaign is quickly turning into another wasted season, and unless they are able to pick themselves up soon, dire consequences could be forthcoming.

According to NBA insider Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, this could come in the form of a major overhaul for the squad. That is, the Bulls could end up embracing a full rebuild in the near future, which means that they could soon be parting ways with their stars.

“Everyone is watching Chicago very closely,” one NBA source said. “They’re so poorly constructed, they need to blow it up.”

The Bulls’ front office needs to decide quickly. Are they going to stick it out with this core or do they want to push the reset button? If it’s the latter then they will need to find a new home for Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic as they look to build up as many future assets as they can ahead of a full rebuild.

The good news for Chicago is if they decide to take this route, there won’t be a shortage of suitors for their star trio. The Los Angeles Lakers have already been mentioned as one of the teams that are “watching” the developments in Chicago with a keen eye. According to Pincus’ source, “the Lakers are interested in both Vučević and DeRozan,” with a trade package potentially built around Russell Westbrook’s expiring deal and LA’s much-coveted two future first-rounders.

It’s going to be a very interesting next few weeks for the Bulls, with their level of success in the said period potentially having a significant impact on the future of this franchise for the years to come.