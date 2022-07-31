RUMOR: Bulls’ shocking Coby White trade plan, revealed

The Chicago Bulls are determined to trade Coby White, but if they don’t get the offer they want for the young guard, they could very well keep him until the trade deadline or when he hits restricted free agency in 2023.

As Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times noted, White has been on the trading block for a long time now. Unfortunately, the team hasn’t gotten a suitable offer they would want in return for him. While the desire to move him remains, the team is willing to wait and assess his value moving forward.

“But they also have no intention of extending him this fall when White’s rookie deal starts winding down,” Cowley wrote. “Instead, the Bulls seem poised to keep White for depth purposes, revisit his trade value at the deadline if the backcourt is healthy, and if he is a Bull come next summer, simply let the market set a price on him and decide if the restricted free agent would be worth matching.”

Coby White saw his role decrease in his third season in the NBA, and things are only going to get tougher for him as he battles for minutes on the Bulls’ roster. As it currently stands, he’ll have to beat the likes of Goran Dragic, Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso to get more meaningful minutes at point guard.

Of course should the Bulls fail to trade him this offseason, it’ll benefit them to give White some playing time to increase his value before exploring another trade at the deadline. If they like what they see as well, they can simply match any offer for him in the next offseason.

As things currently stand, though, White’s days with the team are numbered.