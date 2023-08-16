The Chicago Bulls are one of the most storied franchises in NBA history, although all six of their championships came with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in town. The Bulls almost had another bona fide super team not long after, however, according to a rumor that is making the rounds.

The Bulls have made several great acquisitions over their history, including for Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, which both rank in the team's top five. The Bulls' top ten teams list includes several super teams.

On Wednesday, August 16, a Chicago Tribune reporter of nearly 30 years and longtime Bulls insider K.C. Johnson insisted Chicago was incredibly close to landing the Miami Heat's former ‘Big Three' of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

The Heat went on to win two championships with James, Wade and Bosh, ultimately falling short of the trio's ultimate goal of at least three.

Wade was born in Chicago, which added to the suspense and intrigue surrounding his decision as a free agent. Many rumors had him pegged for the Bulls, but they ultimately did not come to fruition. The former Marquette Golden Eagle ended up in Miami with James and Bosh.

The rest, including a self-described ‘GOAT' career for Wade, is history – a happy one for the Heat, but a sad one for Bulls fans who remember the excitement of the team's free agent pursuits.

“Don’t even take us back,” one fan said on NBA Twitter.

Chicago doesn't exactly have a super team coming back this season, but they're expecting big things from a former Big Ten product who could have a breakout season in 2023.