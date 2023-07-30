The Chicago Bulls took a risk in selecting former Illinois Fighting Illini standout guard Ayo Dosunmu in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. Dosunmu, the high-octane combo guard from the Windy City, had a ton of potential but wasn't able to lead a highly favored Illini team to the promised land during his time in Champaign.

The Bulls have a stacked depth chart at the guard positions, but openings could arise in the near future, especially if the latest Zach LaVine rumors come true. The Bulls still lack a truly dependable option at their most glaring position of need.

Listed at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Dosunmu often appears smaller on the court, because he always seems to be sprinting full-speed ahead in a mad dash to the hoop. Last season, the dynamic guard averaged 8.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists.

Heading into the 2023 season, Dosunmu wants Chicago Bulls and NBA fans alike to know that he is primed and ready for a major leap forward.

“Just trying to learn from my mistakes,” he said according to a report in The Athletic.

“Understand the success I had my rookie year and then the stagnant play or the tough road I had a little bit in my sophomore season. My junior year in all of my basketball career has been my best season from high school to college. It’s always been the season where I took the next step. So I’m excited. I know the work that I put in and what I will show. I’m just ready for it.”

Dosunmu is a Chicagoan through-and-through, as evidenced by recent comments referencing his three-year, $21 million contract extension.

“No matter if I re-signed with the Bulls or not, me being from Chicago my main focus was still the same,” Dosunmu said.

“I still was going to always try to give back to my city. This is the city that raised me. This is the city that made me. But of course, re-signing back with the Bulls now, it gives me more flexibility to be more on-hand.”