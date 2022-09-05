RUMOR: Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen spotted on a date with Michael Jordan’s son

It looks like Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa Pippen has found a new beau. Interestingly, though, the man in question is the son of Pippen’s former Chicago Bulls teammate Michael Jordan.

According to TMZ, Larsa and Marcus Jordan were spotted in Miami together while eating in a Japanese restaurant. The news outlet also obtained photos of the two, who seemed to be on a double date. Per the same report, they also left the restaurant together with Larsa leading the way and Marcus behind her.

“Eyewitnesses tell us they were there for about 45 minutes, and that there were no obvious signs of PDA between them. However, our sources say Larsa seemed to be trying to keep a low profile and got a little skittish when she realized folks had spotted her/were taking pics,” TMZ noted.

Now this is certainly an interesting development. While Larsa Pippen is free to date anyone she likes, the romantic links with Marcus Jordan is sure to be the subject of major discussions.

After all, both Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen don’t have the best of relationships at the moment, so the news could only complicate things between them.

Pippen has been taking shots at Jordan in every opportunity that he gets, especially since the “Last Dance” documentary aired in 2020. In fact just last April, he basically blamed Jordan for his failure to win a Defensive Player of the Year award during his time with the Bulls.

Whatever the case may be, the romance between Larsa and Marcus will surely be making more headlines if it’s true.