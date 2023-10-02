Chicago Bulls stars Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan responded to a question about whether or not they would play at the Paris Olympics in 2024 for Team USA basketball if they were offered a roster spot in the way you'd expect two former gold medalists to respond.

Zach LaVine, who won gold in Tokyo with Team USA basketball, said, “You can't turn down opportunities like that” when asked about a potential spot on Team USA at the Paris Olympics, according to K.C. Johnson.

DeMar DeRozan, who won gold with Team USA basketball in Rio, also responded “for sure” to the same question.

The two Bulls stars could provide a substantial boost to team USA's chances in Paris, with Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James already having committed to recruiting stars around the league to join him.

Team USA basketball is coming off a disappointing showing at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, losing to Germany and then failing to medal by losing to Canada as well. The roster is expected to have a major overhaul heading into the 2024 Paris Olympics, with James leading a star-studded cast to get some redemption after this summer's failures on the international basketball stage.

Perhaps DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine will return to USA Basketball alongside LeBron, but it's yet to be seen whether the Bulls stars will get invites with limited roster spots available for Paris. LaVine played on the 2020 Tokyo team that won gold, while DeRozan played on the 2016 Rio team that won gold.

DeRozan previously commented on his potential commitment in 2024 to Sportskeeda.

“I’m always for it,” DeRozan said. “I’d love to be a part of it. I’d love to be able to represent the country again. It’s definitely an honor. If I’m asked or part of the pool that can compete for it, I’m definitely in.”