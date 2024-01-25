The Chicago Bulls visit the Los Angeles Lakers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Chicago Bulls have had an up-and-down season thus far as they come into this game on the heels of a heartbreaking loss against the Phoenix Suns as they continue their road trip to Los Angeles to take on the Los Angeles Lakers in this Thursday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Bulls-Lakers prediction and pick.

Chicago (21-24) is coming off of a heartbreaking loss to the Phoenix Suns after Kevin Durant nailed a game-winning shot at the buzzer as he downs the Bulls with a 43-point performance. Coby White attempted to put the team on his back with a team-high 26 points and a near triple-double but it wasn't enough to get past the surging Suns. Now, the Bulls head out West to Los Angeles to take on Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and the Lakers as they attempt to get back on track in this Thursday night matchup.

Los Angeles (22-23) is also coming off a loss to their rivals the Los Angeles Clippers 127-116 where Kawhi Leonard's 25-point triple-double drowned the LeBron-less Lakers. LeBron James looks to be cleared and ready to get back into action which should be the jolt that the Lakers need to get back to their winning ways. Davis and LeBron will be looking to get past the Chicago Bulls as they play host in this Thursday night game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Bulls-Lakers Odds

Chicago Bulls: +4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +156

Los Angeles Lakers: -4.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -186

Over: 229 (-110)

Under: 229 (-110)

How to Watch Bulls vs. Lakers

Time: 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT

TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Spectrum SportsNet, NBA League Pass

Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread

Los Angeles may boast the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, but don't be fooled by the Laker shine. On Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls are rolling into the Cypto.com Arena with their horns sharpened, ready to trample the +4.5 spread and leave LeBron and company shell-shocked.

Remember that Game 6 buzzer-beater that ripped the hearts out of Bulls fans and sent the Lakers to the Finals? DeRozan hasn't forgotten. This game is personal, fueled by a season's worth of frustration and a killer midrange game that's been carving up defenses all year. Expect DeMar to unleash his patented footwork and fadeaways, leaving Anthony Davis clutching at air and the Lakers scoreboard operator scrambling.

Don't underestimate the coaching chess match here. Billy Donovan is a defensive mastermind, and he'll have his Bulls swarming LeBron James like bees to honey. Expect double-teams, aggressive rotations, and a suffocating defensive scheme that will make it tougher than a Hollywood audition to find an open look for L.A.'s shooters.

The Lakers are a team riddled with question marks. Injuries, inconsistent play, and championship hangover have cast a shadow over their season. The Bulls, on the other hand, are a team on the rise, hungry to prove their playoff credentials. This is a team with something to play for, a team with a chip on its shoulder, and a team that won't be intimidated by the Lakers' marquee names.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Windy City may blow with icy confidence, but come Thursday night, the real storm brewing is in the Crypto.com Arena. The LA Lakers, a veteran squad hungry for redemption, are ready to unleash their fury on the Chicago Bulls, burying that pesky +4.5 spread like a forgotten script in Hollywood's waste bin.

LeBron James, ageless wonder and basketball cyborg, isn't about to let a recent skid derail his championship aspirations. Expect a vintage LeBron performance, showcasing his patented blend of power, finesse, and court vision. The Bulls' perimeter defenders will be left chasing ghosts as LeBron carves through the lane, dishing dimes, and posterizing anyone foolish enough to stand in his way.

Forget the “Hollywood distraction” narrative. This Lakers team thrives on the energy of the Crypto.com Arena crowd. LeBron feeds off their cheers and AD relishes the defensive roars. Expect the Lakers to ride a wave of home-court adrenaline, silencing the Bulls' traveling circus and turning up the defensive intensity with each raucous chant.

Final Bulls-Lakers Prediction & Pick

While the Bulls may swagger into LA with bravado, remember, the Lakers are veterans who thrive on adversity. On Thursday night, they'll show the Windy City upstarts the true meaning of Hollywood grit. Mark your calendars, basketball fans, because the Lakers are about to lock down the Crypto.com Arena Center and bury that spread deeper than a forgotten reality show. This is L.A.'s statement game, and they're coming in hungry. Put your money on purple and gold, because the Lakers are ready to paint the town gold and purple picking up a much-needed win and covering the spread for the fourth time in their last six games.

Final Bulls-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers -4.5 (-110), Over 229 (-110)