We're back with another NBA betting prediction and pick as we check out this next cross-conference matchup between playoff-bound teams. The Chicago Bulls (35-39) will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (51-22) as both teams ride opposite streaks heading in. Check out our NBA odds series for our Bulls-Timberwolves prediction and pick.
The Chicago Bulls are currently fourth in the Central Division and they hold the nine-seed in the East, looking towards the play-in tournament. They've slid over the last 10 going 4-6 and losing four of their last five games. They'll be hoping to bounce back after a 108-125 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.
The Minnesota Timberwolves are first in the Northwest Division and they're currently tied with the Oklahoma City Thunder for the top-spot in the West. They've gone 10-5 over their last 15 games and they're looking for a fifth-consecutive win during this one. They'll also be looking for revenge over their last 123-129 OT loss to the Bulls.
Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
NBA Odds: Bulls-Timberwolves Odds
Chicago Bulls: +8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: +310
Minnesota Timberwolves: -8.5 (-110)
Moneyline: -390
Over: 212.5 (-110)
Under: 212.5 (-110)
How to Watch Bulls vs. Timberwolves
Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT
TV: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports North, NBA League Pass
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Bulls Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Chicago Bulls aren't in the best spot considering the Atlanta Hawks are just a half-game back of them in standings, but they should be able to lock-up the nine or 10-seed in the East ahead of the playoffs. They've had an up-and-down season for the most part so a play-in chance would be a great consolidation for this their campaign. They recently just picked up a big 126-99 win over the Indiana Pacers and lead the season series against them. They couldn't hold off Brooklyn's record-setting 18 threes in the first half, so they're hoping the Timberwolves aren't shooting as well in this one.
Chicago owns the only other meeting between these teams this season and they were able to grind out a tough one in overtime. They were able to erase a large deficit behind Coby White and DeMar DeRozen's 30-point performances, so the Bulls know they can keep up with this team even if Anthony Edwards is successful himself. Nikola Vucevic will have the tough task of finding offense against the tough defense of Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid.
Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread/Win
The Minnesota Timberwolves have won their last four games, three of which were decided by double digits. They took down the Cleveland Cavaliers and most recently the Denver Nuggets in blowout fashion and it proved to be a huge win with Denver right behind them in the standings. They have a relatively light remaining schedule so the Timberwolves will be fighting hard during this one and trying to capture to one-seed in the Western Conference.
Anthony Edwards saw 38 points his last time out against the Bulls and he'll be looking to have a similar performance in this one. Naz Reid has also been a huge part of their recent success and his work on the offensive glass has been a big reason why they're beating good teams on the road. If the Timberwolves can dominate the glass and capitalize on second-chance opportunities, they should be able to win this game convincingly.
Final Bulls-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick
This should be another interesting matchup given the only other meeting between these two squads had to be decided in overtime. Despite Anthony Edwards' big performance, Coby White and DeMar DeRozan were able to match him shot-for-shot and give the Bulls the win. Still, a lot has changed since then and given the tight race atop the West, the Timberwolves will be determined to win games like this for the remainder of the season.
The Bulls have been stumbling over their last five games and their defense hasn't been playing up to the speed of some of their opponents. I expect this to be a low-scoring game with most of the play happening from the interiors. The Timberwolves will have an advantage with Naz Reid's activity down low and they should have a lopsided total in the rebounding department.
For our final prediction, we're going to roll with the Minnesota Timberwolves to cover this spread on the road. They were caught on an off-night the first time they saw this Bulls squad and I expect this game to be the complete opposite. We'll ride Minnesota to cover.
Final Bulls-Timberwolves Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -8.5 (-110)