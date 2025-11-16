The New York Giants lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-20 on Sunday, falling to 2-9. In Mike Kafka's first game as head coach, he made a statement with the team's first-round pick. Giants defensive end Abdul Carter did not play on the first possession and was asked why after the game.

Abdul Carter says he made a mistake during the week, and that’s why he was not on the field for the first drive. Wouldn’t specify what but said he knows his actions have consequences #Giants pic.twitter.com/r2r8c27z5z — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Abdul Carter says he made a mistake during the week, and that’s why he was not on the field for the first drive. Wouldn’t specify what but said he knows his actions have consequences,” Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported.

Kafka would not elaborate beyond saying “coach's decision.” Carter played the rest of the game, picking up just one tackle. The Giants took Carter third overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, but veteran Brian Burns has been the superstar on the defensive line this season. Burns had both sacks for New York on Sunday.

The Packers did not score on the possession with Carter on the bench. After an opening drive touchdown for the Giants, they forced a Green Bay punt to begin the game. Carter came back in, but did not make much of an impact as Jordan Love and the offense racked up four touchdowns in the win.

The Giants are now 2-9 and did not get the bump the front office was hoping for after firing Brian Daboll. Now, they hit the road for a tough game against the Detroit Lions next Sunday. Carter will have a difficult matchup against the Detroit offensive line, especially if he is on Penei Sewell's side. This was an opportunity for the Penn State product to dominate in front of the home fans, and he did not take advantage.

The key to the Giants' future is unlocking Jaxson Dart, who did not play on Sunday. But Carter is important to the defensive side and has not delivered quite yet.