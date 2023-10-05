How far will the Chicago Bulls go during what could be a defining 2023-24 NBA season?

Chicago finished the 2022-23 NBA regular season with a record of 40-42. It placed behind the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Milwaukee Bucks for third place in the Central Division. The Bucks traded for guard Damian Lillard from the Portland Trail Blazers in September. Cleveland acquired forward Max Strus in a sign-and-trade with the Miami Heat and added to its bench with the signings of forward Georges Niang, guard Ty Jerome and centers Damian Jones and Tristan Thompson.

The Bulls continued to build around guard Zach LaVine, forward DeMar DeRozan and center Nikola Vucevic when they signed forward Torrey Craig and guard Jevon Carter in the offseason. Chicago brought in Tennessee forward Julian Phillips via the 2023 NBA Draft. The Bulls will have plenty of guard competition as they move into training camps after re-signing guards Coby White and Ayo Dosnumu to three-year contracts. Dosunmu, a former Illinois standout who Chicago selected with the No. 38 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, played in 80 games and started in 51 for the Bulls last season.

“I think it's going to be competition, fierce competition. It's going to be a lot of good guards,” Bulls Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Artūras Karnišovas told The Score, via NBC Sports Chicago Bulls Insider K.C. Johnson. “That's mentality we're going into training camp (with.) I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be hard for (coach) Billy (Donovan).”

Which Bulls player could have a potential breakout year during the 2023-24 NBA season?

Bulls Player with Potential Breakout Season: Patrick Williams

Williams, who was selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, played in 82 games and started in 65 during the 2022-23 regular season. The former All-Rookie Second Team selection earned averages of 10.2 points, four rebounds and 1.2 assists per game during his third year in the NBA. He hit 41.5% of his shots from the 3-point line, including four of his five tries from beyond the arc during a 29-point win over the Dallas Mavericks in December.

Williams may have to work on becoming more consistent as he enters the 2023-24 NBA season.

“Learning how to be really good every night,” Williams said, via a Wednesday article from Bulls.com Writer Sam Smith. “That's a big step all the great players have taken in their careers at different times and different levels, but they all have taken that step.

“It's not going to be perfect every game, but for me it's just going out there with the intent to be aggressive, play downhill and make plays I know I can make on both ends. Being more consistent rebounding, pushing the ball, being aggressive in transition, creating off the dribble, catch-and-shoots. Just a more forceful me. I feel I've shown it all. Now it's time to put all the pieces together, put the puzzle together.”

The 6-foot-7 forward played in 89% of his minutes during the 2022-23 regular season at the power forward, according to Basketball Reference. He played in 57% of his minutes at the three and 41% at the four during the 2020-21 season.

“The guys at the four are more involved with the ball in their hands and making plays with the ball in their hands,” Williams said, via Smith. “So it's not necessarily, I'm a four. It's more so being a wing, which I like more. It's going to allow guys like me specifically, Coby White, Ayo to be able to go downhill, do what we are really good at and affect the game on the offensive end.”

Williams must continue to grow during training camp and play a vital role at a four alongside Chicago's more notable contributors to help the Bulls make a leap in the Eastern Conference standings. If he can, he may have a breakout season for Chicago during the 2023-24 NBA season.