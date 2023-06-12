The next set of FIFA 23 Team of the Season is out now with the Bundesliga Team of the Season lineup.

Fans who are looking to expand their Football Ultimate Team rosters will be able to do so with the recently-released Bundesliga League Team of the Season. Fans, clubs and experts have voted for their Bundesliga Team of the Season 2022/23, in partnership with EA Sports, whittling down to an 18-man list to emerge with a world-beating all-star XI.

This was releasesed on May 12, 2023 and includes 18 players with prices ranging from 32,000 to 3,275,000 on Playstation and XBOX. PC prices are ranging from 26,000 to 3,100,000.

The total squad price is 11,437,250 on Playstation and XBOX and 9,593,750 on PC. The Team Of The Season Bundesliga includes 1 goalkeeper, 5 defenders, 7 midfielders, 1 winger, and 4 forwards. Each team from Frankfurt, Leipzig, Gladbach, Wolfsburg, Leverkusen, and Bremen had one player in the team. The rest were filled with players from Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munchen.

The lowest rated player in the squad has a rating of 90 and the highest rated player is 97. Midfielders Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala topped the list with 97 ratings. Musiala finished the season with a game-winner for Bayern Munich, ending with 12 goals and 10 assists. Bellingham was also awarded the Bundesliga Player of the Season award for Borussia Dortmund, while also tallying eight goals, five assists, 93 aerial duels, 41 tackles, and six blocks for the team.

Bellingham, Schlotterbeck, Moussa Diaby, and Jeremy Frimpong also returned to the 2023 squad after qualifying last year. Joshua Kimmich and Christopher Nkunku headline the players falling in the reserves.

The Final Squad – Official 2023 Bundesliga TOTS

Goalkeeper

GK: Gregor Kobel, Borussia Dortmund – 92

Defenders

RWB: Jeremie Frimpong, Bayer Leverkusen – 92

CB: Matthijs de Ligt, Bayern Munich – 96

CB: Nico Schlotterbeck, Borussia Dortmund – 90

LB: Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich – 92

Midfielders

CM: Julian Brandt, Borussia Dortmund – 93

CM: Jude Bellingham, Borussia Dortmund – 97

CAM: Jamal Musiala, Bayern Munich – 97

Forwards

RW: Moussa Diaby, Bayer Leverkusen – 94

ST: Randal Kolo Muani, Eintracht Frankfurt – 92

ST: Niclas Füllkrug, Werder Bremen – 92

Reserves: