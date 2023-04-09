Die Unabsteigbaren and Die Roten fight in Germany’s top flight. It’s time to check our Bundesliga odds series, starring our Bochum-Stuttgart prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Bochum is in a three-game unbeaten run and sits 14th in the Bundesliga. After securing wins and clean sheets over Koln and RB Leipzig, the Blues shared spoils with Eintracht Frankfurt last timeout.

Stuttgart enjoyed a 1-0 win over Nurnberg in the DFB Pokal to proceed to the next round. In its last Bundesliga match, the Reds were beaten by Union Berlin 3-0 while they enjoyed a 2-0 win over FC Hieidenheim in a friendly game.

Here are the Bochum-Stuttgart soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Bundesliga Odds: Bochum-Stuttgart Odds

VfB Bochum: +185

VfL Stuttgart: +150

Draw: +220

Over 2.5 Goals: -102

Under 2.5 Goals: -118

How to Watch Bochum vs. Stuttgart

TV: N/A

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 11:30 AM ET / 8:30 AM PT

Why Bochum Can Beat Stuttgart

Bochum was denied a third win on the trot as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Eintracht Frankfurt last Friday. Prior to that, Thomas Letsch’s men snapped their five-game losing streak on March 10 courtesy of a 2-0 win over FC Koln, eight days before edging out RB Leipzig 1-0 on home turf.

With 26 points from 26 games, Bochum is currently 14th in the Bundesliga table, four points above 16th-placed Hertha Berlin in the relegation playoff spot. Bochum’s home record stands at 6-1-5, tallying 19 points and making 18 goals in the Vonovia Ruhrstadion. Bochum can rise to 13th with a victory here. The hosts boast a six-point cushion over Stuttgart following a resurgence of form which has seen them take seven points from the last nine available to them. Philipp Hofmann leads the team with seven goals while Christopher Antwi-Adjei tops the squad with six assists. Philipp Forster has seven goal involvements. Erhan Masovic and Simon Zoller have four goal contributions as well. As a team, Bochum has just secured four clean sheets but they make 18.9 tackles, 9.9 interceptions, 21.7 clearances, and 4.2 saves per game. Bochum has no fresh injury or suspension worries to report this week and they can name a strong squad to face Stuttgart on Sunday. Danilo Soares is available after suspension, while Cristian Gamboa is nearing a return from a knee injury. Bochum could select the same XI that earned a point at Eintracht Frankfurt last time out. A 4-5-1 lineup is expected with Manuel Riemann manning between the goalposts.

Why Stuttgart Can Beat Bochum

Stuttgart claimed a 1-0 victory over Nurnberg in their DFB Pokal quarter-final clash on Wednesday. Die Roten now turn their attention to the Bundesliga, where they are currently on a five-game winless run, claiming one point from a possible 15 since February’s 3-0 win over Koln.

With 20 points from 26 games, Stuttgart remains rooted to the bottom of the league table, five points off safety. Stuttgart’s away record is miserable as well, tallying no wins on the road but notching five draws and eight losses. In those 13 games, they have fielded 13 goals but surrendered 29. Stuttgart would need all the points to survive Germany’s top flight, or else they will be relegated alongside Hertha and Schalke. Darmstadt, Hamburger, and Heidenheim are making waves in Bundesliga and may overtake their spots next season.

Without an away win in the league all season, three-time Bundesliga champions Stuttgart are rooted to the bottom of the table and replaced Bruno Labbadia with Sebastian Hoeness as the coach on Monday. Hoeneß’s side has enjoyed the better of this fixture. Stuttgart won the reverse fixture 4-1 and reached the German Cup semi-finals in midweek. Sehou Guirassy tops the squad with six goals while Borna Sosa leads the team with six assists. Sasa Kalajdzic and Tiago Tomas have three goal involvements each.

Like their hosts, Stuttgart has few personnel issues to contend with at present with Borna Sosa, Serhou Guirassy, Silas Katompa Mvumpa, and Pascal Stenzel all expected to pass fit in time to feature. Guirassy is fit after a torn tendon, while Stenzel is also close to a return from a muscle tear. Mvumpa missed last weekend with a calf injury, as did Sosa with a muscle injury. Both could return to contention. Chris Fuhric and Guirassy should lead the attacking line while Hiroki Ito, Waldemar Anton, and Konstantinos Mavropanos should be slotted on defense.

Final Bochum-Stuttgart Prediction & Pick

Both teams are virtually porous on defense, with the hosts surrendering 57 and the visitors giving up 45 all season. Regardless, Bochum’s home record stands better than Stuttgart’s travel log. Back the hosts to get the win here.

Final Bochum-Stuttgart Prediction & Pick: Bochum (+185), Under 2.5 goals (-118)