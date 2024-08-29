After Liam and Noel Gallagher squashed their beef for the upcoming 2025 Oasis reunion tour, Burger King is hoping for the same with McDonald’s.

In a hilarious post on X (formerly Twitter), Burger King’s UK account tagged the UK McDonald’s account to try and squash the beef. The two fast food chains are some of the biggest in the world and are naturally competitors.

“If Oasis can drop their beef so can we @McDonaldsUK,” the post read.

Unfortunately, the McDonald’s UK account has not responded. Their last post came on February 14, 2024, aka Valentine’s Day. So, expect the beef to continue.

The Burger King UK must be run by an Oasis fan. On August 27, the same day as the Oasis reunion announcement, they posted, “Don’t Look Back in Angus.” Additionally, they posted, “Tag someone you have beef with,” the same day.

Both Burger King and McDonald’s are two of the oldest fast food chains. The former was founded in 1953 as Insta-Burger King. The latter was founded in 1940.

Oasis’ reunion

After 15 years, Oasis will reunite for a tour in 2025. Liam and Noel Gallagher have finally put aside their differences after years of public beef. Their breakup occurred after the band canceled shows at the V Festival and Rock en Seine Festival in August 2009.

Noel subsequently left the band. Liam and the remaining Oasis members formed a new band, Beady Eye, and remained together until 2014. Beady Eye released two studio albums before they breakup.

Almost immediately after the Oasis breakup, Noel Gallagher formed the High Flying Birds. He has remained a part of the band since 2010. They have released four studio albums and embarked on several tours. They have also opened for U2 on their 2017 Joshua Tree Anniversary Tour (and the 2019 leg).

Now, the band will come back together with both Gallagher brothers present. Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs, an original Oasis member, and members of the High Flying Birds will join the Gallagher brothers on their tour.

The upcoming reunion tour is the band’s first since the Dig Out Your Soul Tour, which ran from August 26, 2008, to August 22, 2009.

Oasis first gained fame thanks to their debut album, Definitely Maybe. It featured hit songs like “Supersonic” and “Live Forever.” Other notable tracks include “Cigarettes & Alcohol” and “Slide Away.”

Their next album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, further rose them to fame. Some of their biggest songs like “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger” are featured on the album.

They subsequently released five more studio albums. Their last, Dig Out Your Soul, was released on October 6, 2008.

It is unclear if the upcoming reunion tour is a one-off or not. Perhaps the Gallagher brothers will be inspired to record new music after going on tour.

Oasis 2025 reunion tour dates

There are 17 total shows on Oasis’ 2025 reunion tour announced so far. The initial announcement only revealed 14 dates across Europe. However, due to high demand, the tour was expanded.