After years apart, it seems like Liam and Noel Gallagher are going on an Oasis reunion tour in 2025 that will break a Taylor Swift London record.

Speculation that the Gallagher brothers have come together began with a report from The Times. They reported that the Gallagher brothers will announce a reunion 15 years to the week after Oasis played their last show.

Oasis is set to embark on their reunion tour in the summer of 2025, and T,he Times added that “several” gigs will be played in Manchester and London, England, at Heaton Park and Wembley Stadium, respectively.

One rumor The Times reported is that Oasis will play Wembley Stadium 10 times, shattering Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour record of eight shows during one tour. This would come within a year of Swift performing eight shows at the iconic venue. Additionally, the band could be looking to headline Glastonbury.

2025 marks the 30th anniversary of Oasis’ second album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? The album put them on the map with hit singles like “Wonderwall” and “Don’t Look Back in Anger.”

Liam, Noel Gallagher’s feud

As The Times notes, the Gallagher brothers have had an ongoing feud since Oasis broke up. Liam once called Noel Gallagher a “sad little dwarf.” Noel fired back, “I liked my Mum until she gave birth to Liam.”

However, their relationship may have turned a corner. A video was released to commemorate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Definitely Maybe, in which Noel praised his brother.

“When I would sing a song, it would sound good. When he sung it, it sounded great,” he said.

He added, “I can’t sing ‘Cigarettes & Alcohol, Rock ‘n’ Roll Star’ and all that. I don’t have the same attitude as him. My voice is half a Guinness on a Tuesday — it’s all right. Liam’s is ten shots of tequila on a Friday.”

Both brothers posted a short teaser for an announcement coming on August 27 at 8 am on their respective X (formerly Twitter) accounts. The same post was shared on the band’s official account as well.

At the 2024 Reading Festival on August 25, Liam Gallagher dedicated “Half the World Away” to “the greatest songwriter ever,” Noel Gallagher. Perhaps the two have made up.

Additionally, Liam has taken to X to respond to various fans’ opinions on a potential Oasis reunion. He praised some fans’ attitude as “biblical” while saying a negative fan’s attitude “stinks.”

Who were Oasis?

Oasis were an English rock band formed in Manchester. The original lineup consisted of Liam and Noel Gallagher, Paul Arthurs, Paul McGuigan, and Tony McCarroll.

They made their debut in 1994 with Definitely Maybe. The following year, Oasis released (What’s the Story) Morning Glory? Over the next 13 years, the band released five studio albums before their breakup.

Since then, the Gallagher brothers have embarked on their own solo careers. Noel has formed Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds and has released four albums with the group. Liam has released three solo albums and collaboration albums with Beady Eye and John Squire.