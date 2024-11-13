We are officially into the final month of the college football regular season, and plenty of teams still have everything to play for. Anywhere between 20 and 40 teams are still alive to reach the expanded 12-team playoff, and the College Football Playoff rankings tell the story of the sport each week.

Week 11 was defined by a pair of SEC matchups, both of which were won resoundingly. Alabama walked into Baton Rouge and destroyed LSU 42-13 behind four rushing touchdowns by Jalen Milroe, and Ole Miss owned Georgia at the line of scrimmage in a 28-10 domination in Oxford. In the ACC, previously unbeaten Miami (FL) dropped its first game in a stunning upset against Georgia Tech.

As a result, both Alabama and Ole Miss surged into the projected bracket when the selection committee released the Week 12 CFP rankings. Here is the full top 25 heading into Week 12.

Oregon (10-0) Ohio State (8-1) Texas (8-1) Penn State (8-1) Indiana (10-0) BYU (9-0) Tennessee (8-1) Notre Dame (8-1) Miami (FL) (9-1) Alabama (7-2) Ole Miss (8-2) Georgia (7-2) Boise State (8-1) SMU (8-1) Texas A&M (7-2) Kansas State (7-2) Colorado (7-2) Washington State (8-1) Louisville (6-3) Clemson (7-2) South Carolina (6-3) LSU (6-3) Missouri (7-2) Army (9-0) Tulane (8-2)

This story will be updated.