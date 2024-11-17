BYU football suffered their first defeat of the season on Saturday night, when the Cougars dropped a home game to pesky Kansas. BYU wide receiver Chase Roberts says that the loss was something the team could see coming.

“We can't score in the red zone,” Roberts said, per ESPN. “I feel like we struggled a little bit in practice this week in the red zone, and it carries over. You got to lock in. You got to be prepared when you come out and play a good team like Kansas.”

Kansas scored a fourth quarter touchdown to ultimately upend the Cougars, 17-13. It was the latest chapter in the Wild West that is the Big 12 conference this season.

The Cougars can still make the Big 12 title game, as the team is now 9-1 overall. BYU has a 6-1 conference mark and is tied for first in the league with Colorado.

BYU football completely disappointed in loss to Kansas

The Big 12 has been a completely unpredictable league this year, and that narrative continued on Saturday. BYU football lost at home to a losing Kansas team that is just 4-6 on the year. It's a loss that will sting not just for the Cougars, but for the reputation of the conference.

“They had a really good game plan,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “Looking at the stats, we just didn't make enough plays and [made] way too many mistakes to come out with the victory. ”

The good news for BYU is that the squad is still in the driver's seat for a conference title game appearance. Due to this loss, it may be necessary for the Cougars to win the Big 12 in order to make the College Football Playoff. It's looking increasingly unlikely that the conference will get two teams in the CFP, due to the losses that piled up.

Kansas football entered the season with a ranking, but the Jayhawks stumbled through the conference slate this year. The team is starting to figure things out, as Kansas has now won three of their last four games.

“I feel like our team has always done a great job being able to stay the course,” Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels said. “I feel like a big staple within our program is being able to trust the process.”

BYU cannot afford another loss, or its conference title game chances may be dashed. The Cougars next play Arizona State on Saturday in another tough game.