How will Clemson fare during the 2023 football season?

It ended its 2022 campaign with an overall record of 11-3 after it jumped out to an 8-0 start in the regular season. It capped off its 2022 regular season run with a one-point loss to South Carolina and a 2-2 record in its last four games. It prevailed over North Carolina in the Atlantic Coast Conference Championship game, but would fall to the Tennessee Volunteers in the Orange Bowl. Quarterback Cade Klubnik, a former five-star recruit in Clemson's 2022 class, ended the ACC Championship game with 279 passing yards and one passing touchdown.

Klubnik will return to Clemson in the 2023 season. He will join running back Will Shipley, who led Clemson with 1,182 rushing yards in 2022.

“Looking overall on the year, it's not where we wanted to get, not where we wanted to be, not where we wanted to finish. But there's no doubt that we competed,” Shipley said in January, via AllClemsonTigers Publisher Zach Lentz. “I think we've got a bunch of dudes on this team who are hungry, hungry to come back next year and prove something.

“We've got to keep our heads down, got to work in the off-season, get right back to it, but there's no doubt that we've got what we need in that locker room to get where we want to go.”

What are some bold predictions for Cade Klubnik as Clemson enters the 2023 season?

4. Cade Klubnik will record at least 3,000 passing yards

Klubnik played in 10 games and started in one for the Tigers last season. He recorded a total of 697 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. He earned as many as 320 passing yards during the loss to Tennessee in the Orange Bowl. He threw two interceptions as the Volunteers took a 31-14 victory in Hard Rock Stadium.

Clemson hired former TCU assistant Garrett Riley as the team's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in January.

“I am super excited to welcome Garrett and Lindsay Riley and their two precious sons to the Clemson Family,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said in a January release. “Garrett has an incredible track record. His body of work — including this past season when his ninth-ranked scoring offense helped TCU transform from a five-win team into a 13-win national championship game finalist in their coaching staff's first season — speaks for itself… I know all of Clemson will help welcome the Riley family into the Clemson Family with open arms.”

TCU took fourth place in the Big 12 with 261.7 passing yards per game in 2022, according to Big12Sports.com. They earned the top spot in the conference with 33 passing touchdowns. TCU quarterback Max Duggan was a finalist for the Heisman trophy after finishing the season with 3,698 passing yards.

If Klubnik can work well with Riley and some of the team's returning faces on offense, he may have the opportunity to record at least 3,000 passing yards in the 2023 season.

3. Cade Klubnik will throw for at least 25 touchdowns

Clemson will have a few familiar players return to its roster during the 2023 season.

Receiver Antonio Williams, who led the Tigers with 604 receiving yards, will suit up for Clemson in 2023. He will be joined by receivers Beaux Collins, Adam Randall, Brannon Spector and Cole Turner. Tight end Jake Briningstool ended the 2022 season with four receiving touchdowns, putting him on pace with Williams at about second place on Clemson's roster.

Clemson ended with a total of 24 receiving touchdowns in 2022. If Klubnik can get into a consistent rhythm with some of Clemson's new and returning options on offense, he could end next season with 25 passing touchdowns or more in 2023.

2. Klubnik will help guide the Tigers to a 10-2 regular-season record

Clemson will have a few key matchups to look out for during the 2023 season.

Clemson will face No. 8 Florida State on Sept. 23. It will take on No. 13 Notre Dame and No. 21 North Carolina as the season continues on. Clemson went 2-1 against the three teams in 2022. Three other teams who earned votes on the Associated Press's Week 1 Top 25 Poll will be on Clemson's 2023 schedule.

Klubnik and the Tigers must have a solid start to the season and take victories over Duke, Charleston Southern and Florida Atlantic. If they can, they may have the momentum needed to spring out to a 10-2 finish to the regular season for the second year in a row.

1. Cade Klubnik will be in the running for ACC Offensive Player of the Year

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye won the ACC's Football Player of the Year in 2022. He ended the 2022 season with 4,321 passing yards and 38 passing touchdowns. He earned the conference's Offensive Player of the Year and a spot on the All-ACC First-Team. Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis took a place on the All-ACC Second Team.

Klubnik won the ACC's Championship Game MVP following his performance against North Carolina. If he can have a stellar second year with Clemson, he can make his case for the conference's Offensive Player of the Year by season's end.