Caitlin Clark shared the details surrounding her painful start to the WNBA when she ruptured her ear during the June 2 game against the New York Liberty.

“Somebody set a screen on me and I hit my ear just perfect on the girl where my eardrum popped and it ruptured,” Clark told Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce on the Thursday, Jan. 2 “New Heights” podcast. “I knew it right away because I’ve done it before [while tubing in a lake]. It hurts so bad … That was my welcome to the W moment.”

To make matters worse, the Indiana Fever lost to Liberty 64 – 104. After her injury, she told reporters that her hearing was affected by the injury.

“I don’t wanna explain it, it’d probably be pretty gross, but no, I feel fine. I can’t hear great out of one of my ears,” she said at the time.

Despite the ending of the game not going in the favor of the Fever guard and her temporary hearing loss, her healing process for her ear is going well.

“It takes months to heal,” Clark said. “So after the season, the doctor had to go back and look and see if it closed, and if it doesn’t close you have to have a minor procedure. But lucky enough it didn’t close, so I was fine.”

Caitlin Clark Talks Childhood

Clark grew up in West Des Moines, Iowa with her parents and two brothers. The Fever rookie told the Kelce brothers that in seventh grade she began receiving recruitment letters from college asking her to play for them in the future.

“I feel very fortunate,” Caitlin told Travis and Jason when asked about the recruitment letters. “They wanted me to be in seventh grade and enjoy middle school and hang out with [my] friends. Like, you shouldn’t be worrying about where you’re going to college.

She revealed that she hadn't started thinking about where she would like to go until her senior year of high school.

“I was never in a rush,” she says. “My parents did a really good job of making sure I have a good circle around me. It wasn’t always about college recruitment.”

All of her hard work paid off because not only was Clark the No. 1 draft pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, but she also was named Rookie of the Year and became a WNBA All-Star.