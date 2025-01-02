The “New Heights” podcast finally revealed this special guest for 2025. Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce revealed on New Year's Day that WNBA rookie, Caitlin Clark, will be kicking off the first episode of the New Year with them.

“Heard you guys might be interested in this hint about our special guest,” the brothers teased on X about their guest for the show.

Since Travis is currently dating, Taylor Swift, many fans thought that she would be the special guest. While Swift has been mentioned on the podcast several times, she has not yet been a guest on the show. At least not yet.

What will Caitlin Clark talk about on New Heights podcast?

Clark has had a phenomenal year as she made her debut in the WNBA. She was the No. 1 draft pick selected to go to Indiana Fever. Additionally, she made the All-WNBA First Team selection, a 2024 All-Star, and was the 2024 Rookie of the Year.

In a first-look clip via Women's Health, Clark explained to the Kelce brothers how her parents, Brent and Anne Clark, wanted to make sure that she had a normal childhood as schools began becoming interested in her in middle school.

“I feel very fortunate,” Caitlin told Travis and Jason when asked about the recruitment letters. “They wanted me to be in seventh grade and enjoy middle school and hang out with [my] friends. Like, you shouldn’t be worrying about where you’re going to college.”

She told Jason and Travis that she didn't decide to go to the University of Iowa until her senior year.

“I was never in a rush,” she says. “My parents did a really good job of making sure I have a good circle around me. It wasn’t always about college recruitment.”

While the Iowa native will most likely be chatting about how she got into basketball and how her life has changed since entering the WNBA, Travis and Caitlin also have another shared interest besides being professional athletes: Taylor Swift.

Caitlin revealed that she is a Swiftie and attended the Grammy winner's Eras Tour three times. She even traded friendship bracelets with fans as they awaited for Swift to take center stage.

“People are just going crazy that I'm there,” Clark recalled. “I thought people would be so in their own world, ready to see Taylor. And it was just completely the opposite.”

The “New Heights Podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce” featuring Clark will be available to stream on Thursday, January 2.