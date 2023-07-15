The Cal Golden Bears have been one of the bottom teams in the Pac-12 Conference the past couple of seasons. They are under new leadership however, with former Pac-12 standout Mark Madsen at the helm. Ever since taking over the program, Madsen has been active in the transfer portal in trying to improve a team that finished 3-29 overall and 2-18 in conference play last season. One of the key transfers that Cal brought in is former Texas Tech forward Fardaws Aimaq. Aimaq recently graduated from Texas Tech and as a grad transfer he will be immediately eligible to play next season at Cal as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

Cal's Fardaws Aimaq has graduated from Texas Tech and is immediately eligible to play during the 2023-24 college basketball season, per a school spokesman. 6-11 big man averaged 11.1 PPG and 7.9 RPG last season in 11 games for Texas Tech. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) July 15, 2023

This will be Fardaws Aimaq's second go-round with Mark Madsen. Aimaq began his college basketball career at Mercer before transferring after one season to Utah Valley back when Madsen was the head coach there. He redshirted his first season at Utah Valley before playing two seasons and developing into one of the better players in the NCAA.

Aimaq transferred to Texas Tech after his two seasons at Utah Valley and he continued to be an impact player despite only playing 11 games. He averaged 11.1 points per game, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists with splits of 44.3 percent shooting from the field, 27.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 74.2 percent shooting from the the free-throw line.

Fardaws Aimaq is set to make an immediate impact at Cal this upcoming season. He was one of the better players in the transfer portal and will help the Golden Bears climb the Pac-12 standings.