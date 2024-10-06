Cal football suffered a tough loss against the Hurricanes after being up 35-10 in the third quarter. As the Hurricanes were continuing their comeback, a call late in the game could've changed things for Cal. With 1:50 left in the game, the officiating crew reviewed a possible targeting hit to quarterback Fernando Mendoza that would've set them up with a first down, but the call was upheld and they had to punt.

Cal head coach Justin Wilcox was asked about the play after the game, but he didn't want to get into specifics.

“I'm not going to talk about that,” Wilcox said. “You can write whatever you want.”

The game as a whole was probably a tough one to swallow for the Bear, and Wilcox mentioned that the mood in the locker room was as “bad as you can imagine.”

“Football is a humbling game,” Wilcox said. “We had every opportunity to win that game, obviously. We didn't get it done. So, every individual has to own it. I think this is a pivotal moment for the team. I hope that all coaches, players, administrators, everybody involved will be proud of how they responded in a month or two months or six months or even a year. In this moment right now.”

Cal football loses after being up 35-10

Miami football was able to complete their second straight comeback this week, led by Cam Ward. The Hurricanes scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, and Ward found Elijah Arroyo for the five-yard game-winning touchdown with 26 seconds left.

“Nobody played their best ball, so we just can't put ourselves in these situations to have to come back,” Ward said after the game. “That's two games straight we had to do that. We got to lock in. … It's good to get a win. We're not going to complain. Ugly wins are better than good losses.”