For the second straight week, Miami football has rallied to make another comeback win. This week, it was against California, where they were down 25 points and came back to win the game.

Cam Ward was once again the difference maker in leading the comeback, as the Hurricanes scored 21 points in the fourth quarter and connected with Elijah Arroyo on a 5-yard touchdown with 26 seconds left. After the game, Ward spoke about the resiliency of the team.

“Nobody played their best ball, so we just can't put ourselves in these situations to have to come back,” Ward said. “That's two games straight we had to do that. We got to lock in. … It's good to get a win. We're not going to complain. Ugly wins are better than good losses.”

Miami football was down 35-10 in the third quarter, and Ward led four touchdown drives after that.

“Just keep playing,” Ward said. “Can't come back from 25 trying to get it in one drive. So just take it play by play, have belief, and when you got the right guys on the team like we do, you can do some good stuff.”

Cam Ward completes comeback in second straight week

Cam Ward finished the game by completing 35 of 53 passes for 437 yards and two touchdowns. He also scored on a 24-yard run late in the fourth quarter. Miami football head coach Mario Cristobal has said before he has belief in Ward, and he reiterated it once again.

“I've said it a million times,” Cristobal said. “I've got complete and utter faith in that guy and everything he represents and stands for.”

For Cal, head coach Justin Wilcox spoke about the mood of his locker room after losing the game.

“Football is a humbling game,” he said. “We had every opportunity to win that game, obviously. We didn't get it done. So every individual has to own it. I think this is a pivotal moment for the team. I hope that all coaches, players, administrators, everybody involved will be proud of how they responded in a month or two months or six months or even a year in this moment right now.”