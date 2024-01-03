Cal faces Bronny James and USC. Our college basketball odds series includes our Cal Bronny James USC prediction, odds, and pick.

The Cal Golden Bears take on Bronny James and USC. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Cal Bronny James USC prediction and pick. Find how to watch Cal Bronny James USC.

This college basketball season was supposed to be a big one for USC. Bronny James obviously couldn't join the USC team on the floor for a month due to his cardiac arrest in July. His timetable was pushed back, and he is still getting into a rhythm on the court due to his rehab from the summer's health scare. Still, USC was supposed to have other players who could have carried the team in the month when Bronny was unavailable. Isaiah Collier, the No. 1-ranked recruit in the country for the Class of 2023, came to USC as a highly-touted point guard who was supposed to make the Trojan offense dominant and formidable. Boogie Ellis, a proven scorer, came back for one more season to give USC backcourt experience, depth, and potency. Kobe Johnson was a strong perimeter defender whose offensive game slowly evolved last season. An improved Kobe Johnson was supposed to be a really good central presence on this team.

The Trojans also picked up forward D.J. Rodman from Washington State in the transfer portal. They had five-star big man Vince Iwuchukwu coming back from injuries this season. Veteran big man Josh Morgan came back with more seasoning and the potential to develop his game even more. USC had a lot of different pieces and the high-profile stars which — ordinarily — come together to create a good team. USC had made the previous three NCAA Tournaments, four if you count the 2020 pandemic season, so the Trojans at the very least figured to be a solid team, if not a spectacular one.

Instead, they have been a complete bust, easily one of the most disappointing teams in college basketball this season.

USC is 6-7 through 13 games and 0-2 in Pac-12 play after getting crushed by Oregon State on Saturday. USC isn't just losing; it is losing decisively. The Trojans look lost on offense. Collier is not able to get to the rim. He isn't creating a lot of easy baskets for teammates. USC head coach Andy Enfield has been stymied in his attempt to make the game easier for Collier, Ellis, or anyone else on the team. It has been an absolute disaster for the Trojans, who need Bronny James or someone — anyone — to light a spark under this group and create a season turnaround before it's too late.

Here are the Cal-Bronny James USC College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Cal-Bronny James USC Odds

Cal Golden Bears: +6.5 (-102)

USC Trojans: -6.5 (-120)

Over: 152.5 (-110)

Under: 152.5 (-110)

How To Watch Cal vs USC

Time: 10:00 pm ET / 7:00 pm PT

TV: Pac-12 Network

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Cal Could Cover the Spread

The USC Trojans have not earned the benefit of the doubt. They did not deserve to be favored by 8.5 points last Saturday at Oregon State. If you bet on Oregon State, you won easily against the spread. USC still doesn't deserve to be favored by 6.5 points against anyone. Cal might not be good, but the Bears have been competitive against good teams. They took San Diego State, last season's national runner-up, to overtime earlier this season.

Why USC Could Cover the Spread

Cal isn't good. The Bears lost to Arizona and Arizona State at home this past weekend. They're 4-9 and going nowhere. USC has had a horrible season, but this is a get-right game for the Trojans against an opponent which shouldn't threaten them.

Final Cal-USC Prediction & Pick

USC is a better team, but USC also doesn't deserve the benefit of the doubt. Stay away from this game.

Final Cal-USC Prediction & Pick: Cal +6.5