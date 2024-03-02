The California Golden Bears will head to John M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday to face the Utah Utes. We're here to share our college basketball odds series, make a Cal-Utah prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
Cal lost 88-78 to the Colorado Buffaloes on Wednesday at CU Events Center. They trailed 45-31 at halftime. Ultimately, they cut the deficit to 10 but could not rally. Jaylon Tyson led the way with 25 points. Meanwhile, Keonte Kennedy added 13 points. Fardaws Aimaq had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Likewise, Jalen Celestine added 11 points while shooting 4 for 10. Jalen Cone struggled, scoring six points while shooting 1 for 10. Even worse, he missed all six shots from beyond the arc.
The Golden Bears shot 42 percent from the field, including 29 percent from the triples (9 for 31). Also, they lost the board battle 38-29. The Golden Bears had 10 steals but also turned the ball over 12 times.
Utah destroyed Stanford 90-68. They built a 46-27 halftime lead. Then, they maintained it. Cole Bajema had a season-high 21 points. Meanwhile, Lawson Lovering added 17 points while making all six of his shots. Gabe Madsen had 15 points whole shooting 5 for 14. Likewise, Deivon Smith had 13 points. Brandon Carlson only had nine points while shooting 4 for 10.
The Utes shot 49.2 percent from the field, including 42.9 percent from the triples. Moreover, they held the Cardinal to 49.1 percent from the floor, including 26.7 percent from the three-point line (4 for 15). They won the board battle 36-25, including 13 offensive rebounds. Moreover, they forced 12 turnovers and blocked five shots.
Utah is 14-8 against Cal since 2007 and has won five in a row in the series. Moreover, they are 8-2 over 10 games, including 4-1 over the past five games in Salt Lake City.
Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
College Basketball Odds: Cal-Utah Odds
Cal: +8.5 (-102)
Moneyline: +330
Utah: -8.5 (-120)
Moneyline: -430
Over: 154.5 (-110)
Under: 154.5 (-110)
How to Watch Cal vs. Utah
Time: 9:05 PM ET/6:05 PM PT
TV: Pac-12 Network
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why Cal Will Cover The Spread/Win
Cal enters this battle with a 15-12-2 mark against the spread. Also, they are 13-5-1 against the spread as the underdog. The Golden Bears are also 6-3 against the spread on the road and as the road underdogs. Likewise, they are 9-7-2 against the spread against the Pac-12.
Tyson is the man in Berkeley. He is averaging 20.3 points per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the floor. When the Golden Bears need something big to happen, he is usually involved. Then, there is Aimaq. He scores, and he can rebound. Currently, Aimaq is averaging 14.6 points and 11.3 rebounds per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the floor.
But the Golden Bears also need more from Cone. Is it any coincidence that they struggled when he struggled? He has not shot well all season, hitting just 33.3 percent of his shots. That will not get the job done on most nights.
Cal will cover the spread if they can find open shots. Then, they need to play superior defense to prevent the Utes from running away with this one.
Why Utah Will Cover The Spread/Win
Utah comes into this showdown with a 13-15 record against the spread. Additionally, they are 10-8 against the spread as the favorites. The Utes are also 9-6 against the spread at home. Likewise, they are 8-5 against the spread as the home favorites. The Utes are also 8-5 against the spread against the Pac-12.
Carlson did not do much in the win over Stanford. However, he did not need to do much. But he is still the best player on this team and one the Utes rely on. Then, there is Madsen. He scored 15 points but struggled to hit buckets, making just over 33 percent. Madsen needs to find better shots to take. Likewise, Smith has to get more opportunities to make some shots around the hardwood.
In the end, the defense does win games on most nights. Holding the Cardinal to 26 percent shooting from beyond the arc was the difference. They need to do that against Cal to put some distance.
Utah will cover the spread if their top scorers can produce. Then, they need to guard the three-point line efficiently.
Final Cal-Utah Prediction & Pick
Cal is 3-4 on the road in the Pac-12. However, two of those losses came against ranked teams. That means they are 4-1 against everyone else. On the other side of the coin, Utah is 7-2 at home in the Pac-12, including a blowout win over 19th-ranked Washington State. Their only home losses came against Arizona and Arizona State. Somehow, they have managed to turn on a switch and light it up in front of their fans. The current betting line is hovering between 8-11 points. That seems adequate enough. Overall, the Utes are good enough to pull out another strong win. Expect them to pull away in the end and barely cover the spread at home.
Final Cal-Utah Prediction & Pick: Utah: -8.5 (-120)