The Dallas Cowboys saw their playoff odds plummet after last Sunday’s 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings at home. Dallas had won three straight games to get back in the playoff picture. But back-to-back losses left the team’s postseason aspirations on life support.

On Saturday, the Philadelphia Eagles officially ended the Cowboys’ season. The Eagles clinched the NFC East for the second straight year with a 29-18 win over the Washington Commanders. The victory eliminated Dallas from playoff contention, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.