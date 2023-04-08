Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Caleb Williams is a college football player who currently plays for the University of Southern California Trojans after transferring from University of Oklahoma. At the collegiate level, Williams has garnered several awards including the Walter Camp Award, Maxwell Award, AP College Football Player of the Year and the coveted Heisman Trophy. He was also a unanimous All-American last season. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Caleb Williams’ Net Worth in 2023.

Caleb Williams’ Net Worth in 2023 (Estimate): $3 million

Caleb Williams’ net worth in 2023 is $3 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as First Sportz.

Williams was born on November 18th, 2001 in Washington, D.C. He studied at Gonzaga College High School, where he was named the Washington D.C. Gatorade Football Player of the Year as a sophomore. After his outstanding high school football career, which was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Williams was dubbed a top-10 overall prospect in the high school class of 2021 and the second-rated quarterback.

Given that Williams was a blue-chip prospect, it wasn’t surprising that he received scholarship offers from powerhouse college football programs across the country. Williams received offers from Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Alabama, Boston College, Florida State, LSU, Illinois and many others. Although unable to take any official recruiting visits because of the pandemic, Williams would eventually commit to University of Oklahoma.

In his freshman season, Williams completed 136 of his 211 pass attempts for 1,912 yards and added 21 touchdowns, garnering a passer rating of 169.6. But after winning the Sooners’ starting quarterback job early in his freshman season and cementing himself as perhaps the best freshman in the country, Williams decided to transfer to USC, following Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley to Los Angeles.

In an interview before the 2022 season, Caleb Williams’ father weighed in on his son’s decision to become a Trojan.

“Professional development. We want Caleb to be ready to play when he becomes a pro,” Carl Williams told ESPN. “You go to college to get prepared for your career. His chosen career path is professional football. We want him to be prepared for when that time comes.”

Despite the risks that come with transferring to a different university, it turned out to be the best decision in Williams’ college football career thus far. Williams would go on to have a historic season which saw him complete 66.6% of his pass attempts for 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns against just five interceptions. He also rushed for 10 scores.

Williams earned unanimous All-American honors and AP College Football Player of the Year for his standout performance. In addition to those accolades, he also received the Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award. But among his accomplishments, it was the Heisman Trophy that served as the cherry on top for a brilliant sophomore year. Williams became the first player in a USC uniform to receive the award since Matt Leinart achieved the feat in 2004.

Although Williams has made a name for himself in college football, his financial success stems from his endorsement deals off the field.

With the NCAA allowing the Name, Image and Likeness policy, this allows athletes to earn money by signing endorsement deals. According to sources, Williams has partnered with major brands such as Hawkins Way Capital, Fanatics, AC+ION Water, Alo Yoga, Athletic Brewing Company, CELSIUS and Beats by Dre.

Among Williams’ endorsements, the most notable ones include his deal with Hawkins Way Capital. It was a long-term deal that will pay an undisclosed amount annually to the USC star, according to sources. Williams also signed a deal with Beats by Dre. Although details were not disclosed to the public, it is rumored to be a lucrative deal, especially after Apple acquired the brand in 2014. His partnership with Fanatics Authentic also made public waves. In 2023, Williams recently signed another NIL deal with telecommunications giant AT&T.

In total, Williams reportedly earns $2.6 million from endorsements alone. However, Williams has achieved an On3 valuation worth $3.2 million since adding AT&T to his portfolio. Aside from his endorsements, Williams is also one of the most popular NCAA athletes on Instagram, where Heisman Trophy winner amassed over 180,000 followers. Furthermore, Williams makes approximately $5,000 per endorsement post on the platform.

Given that Williams has achieved a lot of financial success at a young age due to the NIL policy, he certainly credits the NCAA for finally making the change to allow athletes to earn money off endorsements.

“I spend 13 hours on average at the school. I have no problems with it…but we don’t have other time to possibly provide for our family,” he told Front Office Sports. “I think it’s awesome for players to make money for themselves.”

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Caleb Williams’ net worth in 2023?