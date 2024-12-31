ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

California plays their first ACC road game as they visit Pitt. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a California-Pitt prediction and pick.

California comes into the game at 7-5 on the year. they opened up at 4-1, including a win over USC, but a loss to Vanderbilt. They have since lost four of their last five games, including falling to Stanford in their ACC opener. Last time out, they fell 71-50 to San Diego State. Meanwhile, Pitt is 10-2 on the year. Pitt opened up 6-0 before losing to Wisconsin 81-75. After beating Ohio State, they would fall to Mississippi State. Still, they have won three straight, including beating Virginia Tech in their ACC opener.

These two teams have faced just once before. Pitt won the game in the 2002 NCAA Basketball Tournament 63-50.

Here are the California-Pitt College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: California-Pitt Odds

California: +13.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +740

Pitt: -13.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1250

Over: 153.5 (-105)

Under: 153.5 (-115)

How to Watch California vs. Pitt

Time: 2:00 PM ET/ 11:00 AM PT

TV: ACC Network

Why California Will Cover The Spread/Win

California is ranked 133rd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 88th in offensive efficiency while sitting 222nd in defensive efficiency. Cal is 68th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 106th in effective field goal percentage. Further, they have been great on the offensive glass this year. Cal is 27th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage this year.

Andrej Stokjakovic has been great his year. He leads the team in scoring this year, scoring 19.1 points per game on the season. He also has 4.8 rebounds per game, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Jeremiah Wilkinson. Wilkinson is scoring 11.8 points per game while adding 1.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game. Finally, Jovan Blacksher Jr. leads the team in assists this year. He has 3.6 assists per game while adding 12 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game.

The front court is led by Joshua Ola-Joseph. Ola-Joseph comes in with 8.2 points per game while adding 4.3 rebounds per game this year. The leading rebounder this year is Mady Sissoko. Sissoko comes in with 6.8 rebounds per game while adding 6.9 points and 0.9 blocks per game. Finally, Lee Dort brings in 6.2 rebounds per game this year, while also scoring 3.8 points and having 0.9 blocks per game.

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pitt is ranked 24th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year. They are 30th in offensive efficiency while sitting 33rd in defensive efficiency. Pitt has scored well this year. Sitting 26th in the nation in points per game while also sitting 36th in effective field goal percentage and 33rd in shooting percentage. They have also been solid on defense. Pitt is 75th in the nation in points per game while also 72nd in opponent effective field goal percentage.

Pitt has been led by Jaland Lowe this year. He is second on the team in points and leads the team in assists on the season. Lowe is scoring 16.7 points while adding six assists. Further, he has 5.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game this year. He is joined in the backcourt by Ishmael Leggett. Legget is scoring 17.5 points per game this year while adding 6.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Damian Dunn has also been solid this year, with 11.1 points per game, but he has missed time recently with an injury.

In the frontcourt, Cameron Corhen leads the way. He is scoring 10.4 points per game but adds 5.3 rebounds and 13 assists per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Guillermo Diaz Graham. Graham is scoring just 6.8 points per game but leads the team with 6.2 rebounds per game this year. Further, he adds 1.3 assists per game. Rounding out the frontcourt is Zack Austin. He is scoring 10 points per game but adds four rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game this year.

Final California-Pitt Prediction & Pick

Cal does have a solid offense this year, but there are a few major differences in this game. Cal does not shoot nearly as well as Pitt does, while Pitt is highly efficient. Further, California is 240th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 255th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Pitt moves the ball well this year, sitting 94th in assists per game. Everything favors Pitt in this one, and they will get the win in this one.

Final California-Pitt Prediction & Pick: Pitt -13.5 (-120)