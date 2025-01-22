The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 2 Release Date arrives soon, bringing waves of new content for fans to enjoy. Furthermore, the developer recently unveiled in a blog some of the main improvements fans can expect to see in Season 2. Between Community Updates, additions to multiplayer, ranked, and zombies, and Warzone improvements, there's a lot to unpack. Therefore, here's everything we know about Season 2 of Call of Duty Black Ops 6 so far before its release date.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 2 Release Date – January 28th, 2025

Season 02 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is right around the corner. Lock and load for January 28th 😤 🗺️ 5 Multiplayer Maps

🔫 6+ new Weapons

🪦 New Zombies Map: The Tomb

♥️ Valentine’s Day LTM

📅 Events

➕ more pic.twitter.com/ybkMPW4cxV — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 22, 2025

The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 2 Release Date is Tuesday, January 28th, 2025. Overall, it will launch at 10 AM PST (Pacific Standard Time) for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

Black Ops 6 Season 2 Updates – What To Expect in Season 2

Overall, Black Ops 6 makes numerous improvements in terms of Community Updates, Multiplayer, Ranked, Zombies, and Warzone. Without further ado, let's dive right in.