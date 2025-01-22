The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 2 Release Date arrives soon, bringing waves of new content for fans to enjoy. Furthermore, the developer recently unveiled in a blog some of the main improvements fans can expect to see in Season 2. Between Community Updates, additions to multiplayer, ranked, and zombies, and Warzone improvements, there's a lot to unpack. Therefore, here's everything we know about Season 2 of Call of Duty Black Ops 6 so far before its release date.
Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 2 Release Date – January 28th, 2025
Season 02 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is right around the corner. Lock and load for January 28th 😤
🗺️ 5 Multiplayer Maps
🔫 6+ new Weapons
🪦 New Zombies Map: The Tomb
♥️ Valentine’s Day LTM
📅 Events
➕ more pic.twitter.com/ybkMPW4cxV
— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 22, 2025
The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 2 Release Date is Tuesday, January 28th, 2025. Overall, it will launch at 10 AM PST (Pacific Standard Time) for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
Black Ops 6 Season 2 Updates – What To Expect in Season 2
Overall, Black Ops 6 makes numerous improvements in terms of Community Updates, Multiplayer, Ranked, Zombies, and Warzone. Without further ado, let's dive right in.
Multiplayer Updates – Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 2 Release Date
Black Ops 6 Season 2 features new maps, modes, rewards, and more on day 1. Here are some of the major changes you can expect to see in Multiplayer, according to the developers from their latest blog post:
Global:
- Challenge Tracker (up to 10 manually tracked Challenges or 10 nearest completion)
- Separate HUD Preset settings for MP and Zombies
- Reduced collision with teammates to improve maneuverability around tight spaces and doorways with nearby teammates
Gameplay & quality of life updates:
- Weapon balance pass
- Bullet penetration updates
- Further reducing weapon motion when jumping, sliding, and diving with the Dexterity Perk equipped
- Improving player visibility in Kill Confirmed by reducing the height of dog tags
- Simplifying/expanding requirements for several Prestige Calling Card Challenges
- Later in Season 02 – Adding an icon over an opponent’s head when you shoot them if they have War Cry active. Helps you know if they have faster health regeneration.
Playlist changes:
- Expanding the number of Featured Playlist slots
- Bringing Gunfight back to Featured Playlists
- Keeping Stakeout 24/7 in Featured Playlists and/or Quick Play
- Planning a “Small Maps Moshpit” shortly after season launch for camo grinders
High-profile bug fixes:
- Gearhead now properly increases the charge rate of Field Upgrades
- Free for All accurately calculates the scoreboard by kills + the Winner's Circle will accurately showcase the Top 3 FFA players
- Ninja will no longer be able to reset between respawns or round transitions in certain game modes
- Fixes and tuning updates for a large number of Calling Card Challenges
Overall, BO6's Multiplayer is receiving a ton of love in Season 2. Between new maps, modes, updates, and more, Multiplayer is still the central figure of Call of Duty. We look forward to seeing what new maps we'll be duking it out on once Season 2 arrives.
Ranked Play Updates – Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 2 Release Date
- Enabling the ability to disable cross-play for console players.
- Currently in testing, planned to go live for both Black Ops 6 Ranked Play and Warzone Ranked Play during Season 2.
- Adding a “Vote to Forfeit” feature is coming at Season 02 launch. Forfeited matches count as a standard loss and do not result in SR penalties or suspensions.
- The ability to rejoin Ranked Play matches (coming later in Season 02)
- New S02 Ranked Play Rewards will include:
- Camos for Gold Rank and up
- Jackal PDW Blueprint for 10 wins
- Large Decal for 100 wins
Lastly, Ranked Play in Season 02 will see a change to the amount of SR required and adjustments to deployment fees. Overall, the biggest change here is the ability to disable cross-play on console. PlayStation and Xbox Players won't have to wage war with each other any longer. Instead, they can trash talk each other on the same platform.
Zombies Updates – Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 2 Release Date
- New Map – “The Tomb”
- Quality of Life Improvements:
- Co-op Pause: In matches where everyone is in the same party, the host will now be able to pause the game
- AFK kick loadout recovery: If a player is kicked for going AFK in a co-op game, they’ll now have their loadout, Essence, and Salvage restored when rejoining
Zombies players can look forward to playing on a new map called “The Tomb”. Citadelle des Mortes just released not too long ago, so it's nice to see a new map right away. However, those still trying to explore everything in Citadelle should do so now, before the majority of players move on to The Tomb.
Furthermore, we love the idea of Co-op pause. Finally, players now have a method of pausing the game, which should help in longer Zombie sessions.
Warzone Updates – Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 2 Release Date
The developers announced they want to focus on more quality if life improvements while addressing bugs in Season 2 for Warzone. Overall, the mode won't be receiving a whole lot of new content, but you'll be seeing improvements that make the experience more enjoyable. We listed some of the Key Gameplay & Quality of Life Adjustments below.
Weapons:
- Reload speeds are faster for all weapons (from 5% to 20% depending on weapon class).
- Reduced penalty when sprint-to-fire jumping from 35% to 10% and increased jump ADS speeds by 25%
- Adjusted bullet penetration across most materials to create more “consistent experience” for thicker walls in particular
- Weapon swap speed increased by 10%
- Removed burst and semi-auto rifles and low rarity pistols from ground loot
Movement:
- Increased both jump speed and successive jump height with one unmodified successive jump.
- Increased the speed of the parachute cut animation
- Increased player velocity when landing from a cut parachute land
Audio:
- Reducing reverb effects to improve directionality of movement audio produced by other players (footstep, ascenders, parachutes).
Perks:
- Combat Scout pings replaced with an outline (invisible through walls).
- Added new default Perks:
- Dexterity (the weapon component) has been increased in effectiveness and made default for all Warzone Players
- Mountaineer returns as a Perk in slot 1, replacing Dexterity. Increased the fall damage reduction from what is currently in live with Dexterity.
- Veteran now significantly reduces the damage ticks of Gas Grenades.
Equipment & Killstreaks:
- Munitions Satchel now only provides 1 additional item, down from 2, to address overstocking and spamming equipment.
- Maximum deployed tacticals and lethals reduced to 2 each, down from 3, to make more purposeful trap plays.
- Gas Grenade radius, duration, and movement penalties reduced to bring in-line with the vision of a zoning tactical and less of a lethal crutch.
- Spy Camera's outline effect no longer renders through walls.
- Advanced UAVs will now show elevation arrows.
Miscellaneous:
- Body Shield functionality limited:
- No longer automatically releases players in free fall.
- No longer provides an outline of the victims' teammates through walls.
- Removed manual release of players, keeping them alive – must end with an execution.
- The flares that fire out of Buy Stations when a player is bought back can now be pinged to increase visibility on redeployments.
- Match stat tracker font adjusted.
Bug Fixes – Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 2
Overall, the developers plan to address the following issues across the following maps, modes, weapons, operators, perks, contracts, and more.
Map & Gameplay Issues:
- Addressed visibility of dark areas and characters on Rebirth Island.
- Addressed players being forced to stand up while reviving downed squad members.
- Addressed exploits allowing players to access unintended areas of the map.
- Addressed parachutes deploying when jumping off ladders.
Weapons & Equipment:
- Addressed weapons becoming inaccessible near interactable areas.
- Addressed weapons falling through Buy Station models.
- Addressed weapon tooltips appearing as common when dropped to the ground.
Perks & Contracts:
- Addressed Ghost persisting through the prematch lobby into the match.
- Addressed Cold Blooded not properly countering Tracker.
- Addressed Quick Fix health regen not properly activating while plating.
- Addressed Survivor preventing players from reviving downed squad members.
- Addressed Most Wanted contracts not overriding respawn timers as intended.
Operators:
- Addressed Operator selection appearance issues in menu.
Overall, these changes should reduce the number of bugs that players encounter across a variety of modes. However, we're sure that Season 2's new content will likely add a few more bugs of its own. Nevertheless, we'll never argue with more content in the game.
Community Updates
Anti-Cheat:
- Updated detection models for behavioral systems, such as aim botting, and other data points, including account trust and hardware identifiers to target serial cheaters
- Over 136,000 Ranked Play account bans since the mode launched
- Enhancing cross-examination tools focused on reducing the time it takes to action accounts
- New detection and warning systems for Spam Reporting by accounts
- New detection and warning systems for repeat Playing with Cheaters behavior
Season 2 Kernel-level driver:
- New and improved client and server-side detections and systems
- Major kernel-level driver update
- Improvements to driver security
- Reinforced encryption process
- New tampering detection system
- Major kernel-level driver update
Season 3 and beyond:
- A multitude of new tech including a brand-new system to authenticate legit players and target cheater
Furthermore, the developers mentioned other areas they're looking into, like:
- Increased “rubber-banding”
- Packet loss notifications
- Server disconnections (especially in Ranked Play)
These are just some of the areas in which the developer hopes to create a more fair experience for players online.
Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Season 2 Release Date. We look forward to checking out all the new content the developers have in store for us. See you when Season 2 launches!
