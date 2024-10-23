The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Release Date arrives this weekend, bringing back round-based zombies, improved gameplay mechanics, and a brand-new story. Overall, Black Ops 6 makes core improvements to every mode players have come to expect in a COD game, and we'll all get to experience it soon. So, when does BO6 drop?

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Release Date – October 25th, 2024

The Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Release Date is Friday, October 25th, 2024. The game will launch on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam or Battle.net. Furthermore, there are two different versions of the game players can pre-order before the game releases:

Standard Edition – $69.99 Base Game Woods Operator Pack (MW3 or Warzone) Reflect 115 Camo Pack (MW3 or Warzone)

Vault Edition – $99.99 All of the above Hunters vs. Hunted Operator Pack Mastercraft Weapon Collection BlackCell (1 Season) GobbleGum Pack for Zombies



Additionally, Game Pass Members on both PC and Console can play Black Ops 6 for free:

Xbox Players – Must have either a Game Pass Console or Game Pass Ultimate Subscription

– Must have either a Game Pass Console or Game Pass Ultimate Subscription PC Players – Must have either a Game Pass PC or Game Pass Ultimate Subscription

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Gameplay

Black Ops 6 offers the latest improvements in gameplay to the series with Omnimovement. Essentially, it allows the player to sprint, slide, or dive in any direction. Need to dive to the side to avoid enemy fire? Or do you need to sprint backwards to fire off a few shots at the enemy? Omnimovement allows you to move like never before in a Call of Duty game.

Black Ops 6 includes three major modes, all of which offer the bulk of the game's content. This includes Multiplayer, Zombies, and Campaign.

At launch, Multiplayer will feature 16 total maps at launch. 12 of these maps are dedicated to the game's 6v6 modes, with four for Strike. However, Black Ops 6 also includes a new mode called Kill Order. This “VIP” mode essentially has you protecting your team's HVT while going after the enemy's. Treyarch also plans to release more maps throughout the seasons.

In terms of Operators, BO6 features 20 at launch. Expect more to release over time, but you'll have a choice of various characters to choose from at launch. Overall, the theme of the two operator groups include Crimson One (The CIA) and the Rogue Black Ops Faction (Former employees on the run).

Like previous entries in the series, players can customize not just their appearance, but their loadouts as well. This includes guns, grenades, perks, and equipment that you'll bring out to battle with you. Furthermore, the game includes several loadouts so you can save you favorites while experimenting with new ones.

Of course, it would not be a Treyarch Call of Duty game without the series' beloved co-operative mode, Zombies, Unlike Modern Warfare 3, Black Ops 6 reverts back to the classic round-based zombies experience. However, it also received a few interesting changes.

Firstly, players can now buy doors together and progress through the map faster. This also helps settle the debate of “who's getting the door” when everyone can just pool their resources together.

Additionally, there's a new Perk players can unlock called the Melee Macchiatto Perk. This new ability allows you to literally melee zombies far away from you. If you find yourself in a tight spot with no ammo and need a quick exit, this sounds like a decent escape trick. Of course, Zombies features various Perks for you to unlock to improve your player.

Furthermore, Black Ops 6 currently has three Wonder Weapons which you can use in-game. Expect to see the beloved Ray Gun make a return. However, there's also the Beamsmasher, which has two firing modes. The first lets you fire a beam of light that deals massive amounts of damage. The second includes a shockwave that stuns enemies and makes them easier to kill.

Lastly, BO6 offers the Thrustodyne Aeronautics Model 23, also known as the Jet Gun. This weapon, originally featured in Black Ops 2, lets you vacuum up some Zombies “Luigi's Mansion” style as they rip apart when hitting your weapon. It's fun to use, and great for keeping Zombies away from your teammates. Unlike BO2, this time the gun will not break, allowing you to use it as much as you want.

There are also various different Zombie types as you complete missions in the mode. And if you get sick and tired of fighting them, use the Exfil feature to leave the game. And there'll be plenty more to experience when BO6 launches.

Overall, Black Ops 6's Zombies mode features Main Quests. Generally, these quests add something else to fight for during your Zombies experience. And if you're new to Call of Duty, Treyarch included a Directed Mode, which helps the player in several ways. Firstly, it lists all objectives on the screen, but disables side quests, easter eggs, and a rampage inducer.

Furthermore, this Directed Mode includes a round cap that ensures zombies do not get too powerful. For example, if you're struggling to complete an objective, the rounds won't exceed past a certain point. Once you complete an objective, the cap increases. This new mode arrives after launch, but we expect to see it before Chistmas comes around.

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Story

The story of Black Ops 6 takes place in 1991 and follows long-time series character Frank Woods as he creates a group of agents to hunt after Pantheon. Pantheon is an evil group who has infiltrated the CIA and are developing a powerful weapon. Naturally, It's up to you, the protagonist, to stop it. You control William “Case” Calderon, a rogue operative working with Woods and Russell Adler to take down Pantheon.

In between missions, you'll go to the safe house. Here, you can interact with characters, which includes different dialogue options. Additionally, this s where you can upgrade your player and strategize before the next level.

Of course, Zombies mode will also feature a lore, shared by its characters, quests, easter eggs, and more. Each of the game's two maps at launch feature a main quest that tells a story as you progress through the game.

Overall, that includes the major points you need to know about the Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Release Date, Gameplay, and Story. We look forward to playing some round-based zombies and going further down the rabbit hole in BO6's campaign. And of course, we'll likely be drawn in by the addicting multiplayer that has drawn millions in every year.

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.