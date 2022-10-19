Call of Duty: Warzone being Added to Challenger Platform

Challenger, a play-to-earn platform that allows players to compete with real money, announced the launch of its Call of Duty: Warzone offering. This makes the company the first esports solution that lets players compete in peer-to-peer cash contests for battle royales. This also furthers Challenger’s mission to enhance friendly competition by catering to players of all skill levels

“Battle royale competition is the most popular game mode of the moment,” said Challenger CEO Chris Slovak. “Before today, there wasn’t a simple, on-demand option for everyday gamers to participate in peer-to-peer cash contests for battle royale matches outside of big, scheduled tournaments — most of which are still invite-only. Now, with our addition of Call of Duty: Warzone to Challenger’s offering, this elevated experience is no longer only accessible to elite gamers. Starting today, any gamer who wants to put their money on the line in a competitive kill race can do so easily.”

Apart from adding Call of Duty: Warzone to the platform, Challenger is also introducing the first-ever cross-lobby gameplay option. This allows gamers to compete against each other in the same game mode and settings, but with different starting times. Cross-lobby play will be the only option for Call of Duty: Warzone at the moment.

“We’re very excited about introducing cross-lobby options to the industry,” said Challenger COO Chris Andres. “Asynchronous gameplay creates a more fair opportunity for each player to win, while empowering them with much more control over the ‘when’ and ‘how’ of their gaming experience. We feel that the combination of cross-lobby gameplay in battle royale cash contests can offer a huge boost for any/all gamers to compete with higher stakes and elevated energy. Many of these gamers, collectively, have already logged hundreds of thousands of hours within their favorite games, and we are excited to give them the option to level up the excitement, competition, and outcomes for them and their audiences.”

To get started with using Challenger for Call of Duty: Warzone, the first step is to download the Challenger app here and create a free account. Afterward, select Call of Duty: Warzone, pick a gameplay format and choose kill race. Lastly, set the kill limit and the dollar amount you want before starting. Initial registration for Call of Duty: Warzone will be limited to the first 500 players. Those who participate in this initial rollout will also receive bonus Challenger points.

Challenger is an alternative play-to-earn platform that allows players to earn cash without cryptocurrency or NFTs. To learn more about how the platform works, you can check out our previous article on it here.