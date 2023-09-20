After five entries into the lauded Call of Duty: Modern Warfare franchise, the beloved Zombies game mode will finally be making its first appearance. In the recent Zombies Cinematic trailer for the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Developer Treyarch in collaboration with Sledgehammer Games confirmed a few details about what kind of setting and story this Zombies mode will have.

Modern Warfare III is the first Modern Warfare titled Call of Duty to have a Zombies game mode.

From the cinematic trailer, we can confirm that this game mode will continue the Dark Aether storyline from previous Call of Duty: Zombies, as evidenced by the use of Aetherium as the catalyst to the oncoming zombie horde. Veterans of the franchise will also recognize that the main antagonist looks to be Viktor Zakhaev, a notable arms dealer and adversary of Task Force 141 in the main Modern Warfare story. Taking a first look at the zombies themselves, it appears that the zombies' iconic screeches and growls from previous games will remain the same perfectly frightening. After the initial outbreak, the trailer also shows a glimpse into who players will be fighting alongside in Operation Deadbolt to contain the zombie apocalypse. The short helicopter scene features some familiar characters like John “Soap” McTavish, SSO Kate Laswell, and Sergei Ravenov, a returnee from Black Ops: Cold War Zombies.

Outside of the trailer, some elements of the game mode have been confirmed by publisher Activision. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Zombies will expand on the tried and true methods of previous installments and feature opposition both undead and alive as players will have to combat Terminus Outcomes, a private military hired by Zakhaev. Activision described the game mode as “an open-world, player-versus-environment (PvE) extraction survival experience” where players will participate in “difficult and multi-stage tasks”.

Together with the announcement of the Zombies game mode, Activision also announced that preorders for Modern Warfare 3 will include a zombie skin for operator Simon “Ghost” Riley. The third game mode, alongside the Campaign and Multiplayer, will be available at launch on November 10, 2023.

