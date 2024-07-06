Cameron Norrie takes on Alexander Zverev at Wimbledon. Our Wimbledon odds series has our Norrie Zverev prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Norrie Zverev.

The 2024 Wimbledon Championships are now in the third round, and Alexander Zverev has a lot to play for. He led Carlos Alcaraz two sets to one in the French Open final but couldn't finish the job. Zverev has led two sets to one in two different major championship finals. He led Dominic Thiem two sets to one at the 2020 U.S. Open final, and he couldn't finish that match, either. Zverev is still searching for that elusive first major title. With Novak Djokovic coming off surgery to repair a torn meniscus at age 37, Zverev has to think that with his fitness and physical durability, he certainly has a chance to make the Wimbledon final. He isn't a better player than Djokovic, but he might be in better physical shape. If Djokovic wears down over the course of this tournament due to general wear and tear and the strain of trying to compete shortly after having a medical procedure, maybe the door will open for Zverev to make another major final and pursue that first big championship of his career.



In the third round, however, Zverev could have his hands full against a Brit, Cam Norrie. The solid pro who played college tennis at TCU has been a top-20 player in recent years. The past several months haven't been especially productive or successful for Norrie, but a few years ago in 2021, he did shock everyone by winning the prestigious Indian Wells championship. He can play. He is coming off a really good win over touted fellow Brit Jack Draper, who received a lot of hype heading into this Wimbledon tournament. Norrie cooled him off, and now all eyes are on Norrie as the big hope for British men's tennis at the big W.

How To Watch Cameron Norrie vs Alexander Zverev

TV: ESPN

Stream: ESPN Plus

Time: 8:35 a.m. ET / 5:35 a.m. PT

Why Cameron Norrie Could Cover The Spread

Norrie is on a roll and feeling great after his takedown of Jack Draper. He will be playing in front of home-nation fans and has nothing to lose against Zverev, who is a top-five seed at this tournament. Norrie is in a position where he can be very aggressive while Zverev handles the pressure of being both a favorite and also a player who hasn't yet been able to break through at a major tournament.

Why Alexander Zverev Could Cover The Spread

If Zverev, who has looked very solid in his first two matches at Wimbledon, continues to play the way he has been playing, he is clearly better than Norrie and should be able to cover the spread.

Final Cameron Norrie-Alexander Zverev Prediction & Pick

Which version of Norrie and Zverev will we see here? Norrie hasn't been that good over a several-month span of time, but he has found form at Wimbledon. Zverev made the French Open final but often plays a little bit below what he is fully capable of delivering. Our recommendation: Pass and wait for a live play.

