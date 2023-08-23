The 2023 Men's FIBA World Cup could be Canada's time to shine on an international basketball stage. With Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way, the Canadian roster is packed with NBA talent and may have the best chance any Canadian national basketball team has had against Team USA in the international format.

Here are four bold predictions for Team Canada ahead of the 2023 Men's FIBA World Cup.

4. Canada will open up pool play by beating France by double-digits

Team Canada is a +1.5 point underdog against France in the opening game of pool play for the 2023 FIBA World Cup, but here's why the Canadian national team should cruise to an easy win.

Team Canada features a young roster, headlined by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks, and Dillon Brooks of the Houston Rockets. You could make the argument that all three players are either in or entering their respective primes, and in their mid-20s, maybe to handle the grind of international play and practice better than some aging veterans.

The French team is loaded with familiar NBA talent like Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum, and Evan Fournier…but all three players are on the wrong side of 30 with lots of miles on the odometer.

Team Canada is younger, hungrier, and may have more to prove than a French roster that has enjoyed success on stages like this in the past. Gobert presents some issues, but Canada can either pull him out of the paint with Utah Jazz stretch big Kelly Olynyk, or throw an even bigger body at him in Purdue 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey.

In close matchups like this, it's always wise to pick the team with the best player. That's Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, and it's why Team Canada, who has been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, will run away from France in the opening game.

3. Dillon Brooks will average over 20 points per game

Dillon Brooks has to be motivated after he was cast aside by the Memphis Grizzlies and made some embarrassing comments about LeBron James in last year's postseason. What better way to start a redemption tour than tearing it up in the summer for the Canadian men's national basketball team?

With so much defensive attention being paid to SGA and Jamal Murray off the roster, Brooks should slide in as a dangerous secondary scorer who can bulldoze his way to the rim and play to his strength and athleticism against defenses that aren't quite at the same level as what sees in the NBA. Brooks is never shy about getting his shots, and in projected blowouts against teams like Lebanon and Latvia, his teammates will likely look to pad his stats and help keep him engaged defensively.

International play can favor the true gunners of the NBA, and Brooks should be motivated to show he can still score with the best of them.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will win MVP

After Ricky Rubio won the 2019 MVP for Spain, we'll go with another crafty guard taking home the MVP in 2023. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the NBA's most elite finishers around the basket, and there's no reason to think that won't transfer perfectly to the FIBA World Cup.

Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31 points a game for the Thunder last season, and he'll be surrounded by players like teammate Lu Dort who know how to move and space around him. Gilgeous-Alexander will be the clear offensive focal point, but he'll also have reliable scorers to kick out to…separating him from Luka Doncic.

Team USA appears to be taking more of a committee approach to scoring, with Anthony Edwards looking like the best bet to emerge as the top option. While Edwards should have a great tournament, Gilgeous-Alexander's ability to take Team Canada to heights they've never been with his complete command of the game should garner him plenty of MVP votes for the FIBA World Cup.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a +1000 bet for MVP, according to Fanduel, but he very easily could take home the trophy.

1. Canada will defeat Team USA for the championship

Team USA is understandably the favorite, but Canada is right behind them at +900, according to Fanduel. If ever there was a year to knock off Team USA, this looks like it could be the one. Team USA coach Steve Kerr almost has too much depth, and it's not yet clear what the closing lineups should be.

Team Canada, meanwhile, should have great on-floor chemistry, as this is a core group that has been building for an opportunity like this for a long time. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be the best player on the floor in every game this tournament, and Canada has the wing defenders (Brooks, Dort) to properly deal with Anthony Edwards, Jalen Brunson, and a guard-heavy group for Team USA.

While Team USA may take turns with the ball, Team Canada has more clearly defined roles and should move the ball better because of it.

USA vs Canada should be a close game, but this feels like the true breakout party for Gilgeous-Alexander as a legitimate superstar that culminates in a championship for the Canadian men's national basketball team at the 2023 FIBA World Cup.