Canada and Guadeloupe lock horns in the CONCACAF Gold Cup! Catch the CONCACAF Gold Cup odds series here, featuring our Canada-Guadeloupe prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

After disappointing performances at the Qatar World Cup and the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League, the Maple Leafs have their eyes on the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Canucks are aiming for their second Gold Cup after 23 years.

The French overseas territory will be playing its fifth participation in 17 editions of the Gold Cup. With Canada seen as a potential playoff clincher, the Gwada Boys will be hoping to make a deep run, but they will be battling the likes of Cuba and Guatemala for the second spot in Group D.

Here are the Canada-Guadeloupe soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CONCACAF Gold Cup Odds: Canada-Guadeloupe Odds

Canada: -800

Guadeloupe: +1300

Draw: +650

Over 2.5 Goals: -190

Under 2.5 Goals: +134

How to Watch Canada vs. Guadeloupe

TV: Fox Sport 1, ViX, TUDN USA, ESPN Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean, Univision NOW, UniMás

Stream: fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, TUDN.com, TUDN App, Fox Sports App, FoxSports.com, ViX+, Concacaf Official App, Bet365

Time: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT

Why Canada Can Beat Guadeloupe

The Canucks are the 47th-best team in the recent FIFA rankings. Canada positions ahead of Paraguay, Ireland, and Burkina Faso, but lags after Norway, Ivory Coast, and Romania. They are the fourth-best team in the CONCACAF area, placed behind the USA, Mexico, and Costa Rica. Canada shares hosting duties with the United States in this tournament.

The Canadians are hoping to bounce back from a 2-0 loss to the Americans in the Concacaf Nations League final. Canada had a 3-0-1 record in League A Group C and defeated Panama in the semifinals. However, the Canadians had no answer for the Americans in the finals. Chris Richards and Folarin Balogun blasted goals off of Giovanni Reyna's assists. Canada had 64% ball possession, 12 total shots, five corner kicks, and 81% accurate passing.

If Canada came here with their best team, they would probably be the main candidates to win the Gold Cup. Some of Canada's top players won't be participating in this competition as the team prefers to give some youngsters much-needed experience. Although they will miss some great players like Alphonso Davies, Cyle Larin, and Jonathan David, they still have a very good team that could go far.

Whether they can still win it all remains to be seen, but they should not be written off, that's for sure. Several members of the squad that reached the semifinals in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup will be on the pitch. One of them is Stephen Eustaquio, a 26-year-old midfielder who shared the team lead with three goals in that tournament. Another returnee from the 2021 side is winger Junior Hoilett, who recorded two tallies and a pair of assists in that competition. The 33-year-old also produced three goals for Canada during the 2022 World Cup Qualifying.

Forward Lucas Cavallini and midfielder Jonathan Osorio each netted a tally during Canada's run to the 2022-23 Concacaf Nations League final, with the former also scoring five times during World Cup Qualifying. Jacen Russell-Rowe, Jacob Shaffelburg, Victor Loturi, and Liam Millar are also seeking their first goals for the country.

Why Guadeloupe Can Beat Canada

Guadeloupe is controlled by the Ligue Guadeloupéenne de Football, a local branch of the French Football Federation. However, the Gwada Boys are a staple member of the CONCACAF and the Caribbean Football (CFU) and are eligible for all competitions organized by both organizations.

After two rounds of Qualifiers in which Guadeloupe scored seven goals without conceding any, they secured their place in the main draw of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. The Guadeloupeans beat Antigua and Barbuda and Guyana in order to reach this stage. They placed second in League B Group A of the recent CONCACAF Nations League, placed behind Cuba while ahead of Antigua and Barbados.

While this team is clearly far from being a favorite against anyone in the group, they provide that they deserve to be here and they could be dangerous if not taken seriously enough. Guadeloupe has reached the semifinals and placed as fourth-placers in the 2007 Gold Cup. The Gwada Boys are hoping to make it back to the playoffs after finishing 14th in the 2021 campaign.

Six different players tallied for Guadeloupe's wins over Guyana and A&B. Forward Matthias Phaeton converted versus Antigua and Barbuda after registering one of Guadeloupe's two goals in the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup. The 23-year-old Phaeton spent the 2022-23 season with Ligue 2 team Grenoble, notching nine goals and two assists in 37 fixtures. Fellow forward Jordan Tell recorded four tallies and two assists while appearing in 29 matches for Grenoble this past campaign. The 26-year-old also converted against Antigua and Barbuda on June 16, as did defender Steve Solvet and forwards Steve Davidas and Luther Archimede.

Other names to watch out for from Guadeloupe are Luther Archimède, Thierry Ambrose, Steve Solvet, Geoffray Durbant, and Dimitri Ramothe.

Final Canada-Guadeloupe Prediction & Pick

Guadeloupe can pack a punch but Canada will overpower them slightly in this match. Expect the over to be hit and Canada to capture the first win in the group.

Final Canada-Guadeloupe Prediction & Pick: Canada (-800), Over 2.5 goals (-190)