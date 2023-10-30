Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau penned an emotional tribute to his former classmate Matthew Perry.

Trudeau and Perry went to Rockcliffe Park Public School in Ottawa, Ontario.

The PM wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening.”

I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed,” Trudeau added.

Perry once told Jimmy Kimmel in an interview that he and a friend beat Trudeau up in school.

“We actually beat up Justin Trudeau. I think he was excelling in a sport that we weren't. So it was pure jealousy,” he said, recounting the story.

Trudeau seemed unfazed by this recollection, posting, “I've been giving it some thought, and you know what, who hasn't wanted to punch Chandler? How about a rematch @MatthewPerry?”

To which Perry responded, “I think I will pass at your request for a rematch kind sir (given that you currently have an army at your disposal).”

The Friends star died in his home on Saturday. First responders reportedly found him in his jacuzzi on Saturday. It was also reported that there was no foul play involved and no drugs were found.

Tributes from Friends' cast mates, SNL and even the Nashville Predators who were playing against the Toronto Maple Leafs have been pouring in.

Matthew Perry most famously played Chandler Bing (AKA Chanandler Bong), the erstwhile trandsponster, husband of Monica Geller (Courtney Cox) and roommate of Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) on the iconic '90s show Friends.