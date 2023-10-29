In the wake of Matthew Perry's sudden and tragic passing, many in Hollywood including his on-screen mother from Friends have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on the loss.

Morgan Fairchild, who portrayed the mother of Chandler Bing on Friends, was among the first to share her thoughts on Matthew Perry's death after the news broke late Saturday evening. She said the loss of her TV “son” was heartbreaking and extended her condolences to Perry's family, specifically citing Perry's father and Fairchild's former co-star on Flamingo Road and Falcon Crest, John Bennett Perry.

I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew pic.twitter.com/QWMsBVJEAr — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 29, 2023

Another personal message came from Rumer Willis, the daughter of Perry's The Whole Nine Yard's co-star Bruce Willis, on Instagram. Willis spoke about how welcoming and kind Perry was whenever her father would bring her and her sisters to set for The Whole Nine Yards and its sequel, The Whole Ten Yards. She thanked the actor for all the laughs he brought her and others over his life and hoped he could now find peace.

One of the most touching tributes, though, came from Perry's former classmate and friend, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Perry revealed in his memoir he and Trudeau met after Perry's mother moved them to Toronto to begin working for then-Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau. The friendship had an admittedly rocky start, with Perry claiming he beat up the younger Trudeau when they first met, but the two became friends after that.

Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2023

These are just three of the many reactions from Perry's longtime friends, co-stars, and fellow celebrities who took to social media to touch on the actor's impact on and off the screen. Shannon Doherty, Alyssa Milano, Valerie Bertinelli, George Takei, and Olivia Munn are among just of few of those names who have taken to social media to speak on the passing and its impact on them.

A common point praised by all was Perry's work in overcoming addiction and how he used his experiences to try and help others struggling the way he did.

Perry passed away at the age of 54 and is survived by his parents, Suzanne and John Bennett Perry, and his siblings Mia Perry and Willy, Emily, Madeleine, and Caitlin Morrison.