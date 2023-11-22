We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Canadiens-Ducks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Montreal Canadiens will travel to Southern California to face the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. We're here to share our NHL odds series, make a Canadiens-Ducks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Canadiens lost 5-2 to the Boston Bruins in their last game after they fell behind 2-0 after the first period and trailed 3-0 at one point but could not rally. Unfortunately, Jake Allen allowed five goals and made 39 saves. The Habs for a good performance from Juraj Slafkovsky, who had one goal and one assist. Overall, the Canadiens went 0 for 2 on the powerplay and 3 for 5 on the penalty kill. They also leveled 19 hits and blocked 12 shots.

The Ducks lost 3-1 to the St. Louis Blues in their last contest. Once again, they fell behind early, signaling a continuing problem. They trailed 3-0 before Mason McTavish put a goal into the net to put the Ducks on the board. Unfortunately, they could not rally. The Ducks were awful in the faceoff circle, winning 41 percent of their draws. Additionally, the Ducks went 0 for 2 on the powerplay and 5 for 6 on the penalty kill. The Ducks had 12 penalty minutes, leveled 13 hits, and blocked 10 shots. Significantly, John Gibson made 28 saves.

The Ducks swept the Canadiens last season. Moreover, they have gone 5-1 in the last six against the Habs. The Ducks have won seven in a row against the Canadiens at Honda Center and are also 8-0-2 in the last 10 games in Anaheim.

The Canadiens are 7-9-2 and have lost four in a row. Currently, they are in last place in the Atlantic Division. The Ducks are 9-9. Likewise, they have lost three in a row and are fifth in the Pacific Division.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Canadiens-Ducks Odds

Montreal Canadiens: +1.5 (-215)

Anaheim Ducks: -1.5 (+176)

Over: 6.5 (-122)

Under: 6.5 (+100)

How to Watch Canadiens vs. Ducks

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

TV: ESPN+ and Bally Sports West

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Canadiens Will Cover The Spread

The Canadiens have struggled to score. Unfortunately, they are 23rd in scoring, 21st in shooting percentage, and 14th on the powerplay. Nick Suzuki has been the leader, with six goals and 10 assists, including three powerplay goals. Furthermore, he has been excellent in the faceoff circle, winning 133 draws and losing 115. Cole Caufield has five goals and 10 assists. Additionally, defenseman Michael Matheson has four goals and 10 assists with 40 blocked shots. Sean Monahan has tallied six goals and seven assists, with three powerplay markers. Moreover, he has been elite in the faceoff circle, winning 176 draws and losing 128 faceoffs.

Allen will likely be the goalie in the net. However, he will play behind a team that is 26th in goals allowed and 25th on the penalty kill. The Habs also are 30th in penalty minutes, so they need to be careful to avoid taking too many penalties.

The Canadiens will cover the spread if they can score early. Ultimately, they also must prevent McTavish and Frank Vatrano from going off.

Why The Ducks Will Cover The Spread

The Ducks have gone 4-6 over the past 1o games, and scoring has been a significant reason for the struggles. Currently, they are 23rd in goals, 20th in shooting percentage, and 18th on the powerplay. Vatrano has 12 goals and five assists, including five powerplay snipes, on 62 shots while also netting three game-winning goals. Meanwhile, McTavish has eight goals and nine assists. But McTavish has been elite in the faceoff circle, winning 152 draws and losing 111. Also, Ryan Strome has been good so far, notching two goals and 12 assists. Strome also has struggled in the faceoff circle, winning 21 draws and losing 41. However, it has not been a good start for Troy Terry, who has five goals and seven assists, including two powerplay markers. Rookie defenseman Pavel Mintyukov has been steady for the Ducks, with one goal and nine assists. Additionally, he has leveled 28 hits and blocked 21 shots.

Gibson is 4-6 with a 2.27 goals-against average and a save percentage of .926. However, he might night start tonight. The Ducks may turn to Lukas Dostal, who was October rookie of the month but is struggling. Currently, he is 5-3 with a 3.78 goals-against average and a save percentage of .893.

The Ducks will cover the spread if they can actually score early. Then, they need to stop taking so many penalties.

Final Canadiens-Ducks Prediction & Pick

The Canadiens are struggling, as are the Ducks. However, the Ducks are a slightly better team, and they will snap their slump with a big win over the Habs in front of the Anaheim faithful at Honda Center.

Anaheim Ducks: -1.5 (+176)