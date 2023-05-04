Canelo Alvarez gave his honest opinion on YouTuber-turned-boxers Jake Paul and Logan Paul.

For better or worse, YouTube boxing has now become the norm and the Paul brothers are a big reason for that. While Logan Paul now seems focused on his WWE career, he did box fellow YouTuber KSI a couple of times before facing Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match.

Jake Paul, meanwhile, is taking his boxing career much more seriously. He is currently 6-1 after suffering his first career loss against Tommy Fury — notably the first professional boxer he actually faced.

Prior to that, he was mostly facing former UFC fighters past their prime and it looks like he will continue on that path again now that he is fighting Nate Diaz later this year.

To the younger Paul’s credit, he has shown some promise considering he only started boxing a couple of years ago, but that hasn’t stopped him or his brother from receiving criticism from traditionalist boxing fans who only want to see the best compete.

Alvaraz, however, has nothing against the Paul brothers venturing into the sport of boxing.

“Look, they can do everything they want, right?” Alvarez told Roobet in a recent Q&A. “At the end of the day, everybody can do what they want and I’m fine with that. They bring more fans to the sport of boxing.”

It’s a somewhat surprising response from Alvarez considering he seemingly wasn’t a fan of Mayweather boxing Logan Paul while the Mexican has also been called out by Jake Paul — many times aggressively — repeatedly over the years.

you can’t sell PPV’s I would eat you alive https://t.co/oo4qiufrZS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

For now, Alvarez is focused on John Ryder who he defends his super middleweight titles against this Saturday in Guadalajara, Mexico.