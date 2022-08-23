Canelo Alvarez reveals why it was better he lost to Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Former champion Canelo Alvarez recently opened up about what it meant losing to Floyd Mayweather Jr. back in 2013. Apparently, he believes it was better for him personally.

.@Canelo reflected on his first loss and as he said, it wasn't his moment. Via: @DAZNBoxing's "The Making Of" pic.twitter.com/LPh0tcLQ78 — Sporting News Boxing (@sn_fights) August 23, 2022

Alvarez was asked what he thought would have happened to his career had he won that bout.

“I’ve always said that perhaps if I’d won that night, everything would have come my way. Fame, money, and perhaps it wouldn’t have worked out well then. I could’ve perhaps gone crazy. It wasn’t my moment,” Alvarez said.

Canelo Alvarez was right about one thing. Everything would have come his way. When that fight happened, it was the battle of the two unbeaten boxers. Alvarez was 42-0 with two draws. He was at the peak of his popularity. Had he pulled off the victory against the self-proclaimed ‘Pound for Pound Greatest Boxers of All-Time,’ Alvarez would have thrust himself into that same conversation.

Instead, he was dominated and out-classed by Mayweather Jr. It illustrated the difference between a great, championship boxer and a legendary boxer.

After that deflating loss, Alvarez got right back to work. He would win the next 15 bouts of his career, with impressive victories over GGG, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., Amir Khan and Caleb Plant. But in May, the boxing world was shocked when Alvarez lost a unanimous decision against Dmitry Bivol.

The Mexican icon was planning on a trilogy fight with GGG, with the first ending in a draw and Alvarez winning the second fight by majority decision. Instead, he is re-focusing his efforts to prepare for a rematch against Bivol.