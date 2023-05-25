The thought that controversial Conor McGregor is going to come out of retirement is exciting news to fight promoters and some fight fans. McGregor has certainly helped fuel the fire with a public announcement that he wants to come back. The United States Anti Doping Agency (USADA) also heard from the fighter that he intends to file the paperwork to return to the ring. He has also fired a shot at potential rival Saul “Canelo” Alvarez.

Alvarez, the reigning undisputed super middleweight champion, fired the first shot in the verbal battle. When asked about McGregor, Alvarez was quite dismissive. “I’d beat him with one hand,” Alvarez said.

McGregor, who came to the forefront as a UFC champion, has been in the boxing ring against Floyd Mayweater. Like Alvarez, he lost to the undefeated and retired Mayweather. He has always been one of combat sport’s most loquacious athletes, and he typically made a comment that attempted to diminish Alvarez.

“Canelo, you little ginger sausage,” McGregor said. “I’d beat you with no hands. Don’t forget.”

A fight between Alvarez and McGregor would have a great chance to become a box office blockbuster. However, if the fight were to come off, it would seem to be a mismatch in favor of Canelo Alvarez. He is one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world, and his overall boxing experience dwarfs McGregor’s.

It would take months for an Alvarez-McGregor fight to become official. USADA requires a retired athlete to submit 2 negative samples within a 6-month period prior to returning to action in their chosen sport.